Rocky III: a photo from the set reveals the trick to make Hulk Hogan much taller than Sylvester Stallone | Cinema

In, film written and directed by Sylvester Stallone released in cinemas in 1982, they also appeared alongside the famous Italian-American actor Lawrence Tureaud, better known as Mr. T, in the role of Clubber Lang e Terry Eugene Bollea, Hulk Hogan if you prefer, in those of Lips Tonanti.

Hulk Hogan already in normal conditions is definitely taller than Sylvester Stallone: ​​2.01 meters against the 1.77 of the protagonist of Rocky, but, in the scene preceding the charity meeting between the Italian Stallion and Thundering Lips, there was a scenic need to make the gap between the two even more marked. With a vintage shot from the backstage of the film released a few days ago on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone unveiled the trick, simple and intuitive, used to get the right effect.

Find everything below:

A handful of days ago, we saw the trailer for the director’s cut of Rocky IV or, better, of Rocky VS Dragon, new version of the legendary 1985 film directed by Sylvester Stallone whose restoration and reassembly was naturally taken care of by Stallone himself. You can find it directly on this page.

Rocky IV it cost $ 28 million at the time and grossed $ 300 million at the worldwide box office, an amount that is equivalent to $ 732 million today.

The film premiered on November 21, 1985 in Los Angeles and hit theaters in the United States a few days later, on November 27. In Italy the film arrived a few months later, on February 14, 1986.

Below you can read the synopsis of the film:

Ivan Drago, the Soviet heavyweight champion of the amateur category, arrives in the United States for a performance between him and Rocky Balboa, who has now retired from the ring and gives up. Drago is a giant, but Apollo Creed, Rocky’s ancient adversary already world champion, who hasn’t been in the “ring” for five years, decides to challenge him. Although his faithful friend Rocky Balboa tries to dissuade him from the risky undertaking, Apollo wants to try. Instead he will lose his life under the harsh blows of the opponent, whose strength and training are incredible. Rocky then agrees to go to Moscow for Christmas, in order to face Drago himself. While aware of his opponent’s prowess, Rocky hopes to honor the memory of Apollo Creed with a victory. He asks and obtains from the Soviet authorities to train in complete secrecy (and with traditional methods) in a rustic, secluded villa in the snow-covered countryside. His coach and Uncle Paulie will accompany him. On the day of the clash, in front of a hostile crowd, including the wives of the two champions, Rocky will be able to get the better of Drago, after fifteen “rounds” of terrible suffering. To the microphones of the radio, still bleeding, Rocky Balboa will pronounce words of peace, addressed to peoples from all over the world, to the applause of the audience who, at the end of the “match”, had already understood the great sporting and human value of the American boxer.

