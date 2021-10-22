Rocky III: Sylvester Stallone reveals the secret of Hulk Hogan’s size in a photo from the backstage

awaiting the release of the director’s cut of Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone has revealed a little secret about Hulk Hogan’s size in a backstage photo of Rocky III.

Sylvester Stallone revealed a tasty backstory on the filming of Rocky III and its rival Hulk Hogan, imposing wrestler loaned to the big screen for the occasion. The secret of Hulk Hogan’s height in the film was revealed in one backstage photo posted on Instagram.

The photo in question shows Sylvester Stallone and Hulk Hogan facing each other in the ring waiting for the take. well, to look much taller than Rocky Balboa, Hogan stands on a dais. The photo is accompanied by the inscription:

“We might as well reveal another secret before Rocky IV is released.”

Rocky’s film series features a series of memorable encounters, and Sylvester Stallone’s wild fight between Balboa and Hulk Hogan’s Thunderlips is certainly one of the best. One of the funniest aspects of the fight is that it puts the Italian American boxer in front of an opponent much more imposing than him. Although the size difference between the two is not as great as one might imagine.

In fact, it’s true that Sylvester Stallone and wrestler Hulk Hogan aren’t exactly the same size. While the height of the star is around meter and 76, Hulk Hogan is close to two meters. The production of Rocky III has further played on this aspect by accentuating the difference with a strategic platform.

In the post, Sylvester Stallone refers to the release of Rocky IV’s Directors’s Cut, which he has worked extensively on. MGM has unveiled the trailer for the director’s cut Rocky V. Drago, which will be released in American theaters with an event release on November 11 and then land on home video.