Rocky IV, Dolph Lundgren sent Sylvester Stallone to the hospital? Dolph laughs

With last year’s release of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, the new edition of Rocky IV edited by Sylverster Stallone, there was a renewed interest in one of the symbolic films of the Reagan Eighties: among the urban legends, fueled by the same Sly, ours remained almost dry during the filming of themeeting between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago, due to the too realistic beating of Dolph Lundgren. But is that true or does Stallone enjoy feeding mythology?

Dolph Lundgren: “In Rocky IV I didn’t send Sylvester Stallone to the hospital”

In an interview with The Guardian, Dolph Lundgren, in his career again with Sylvester Stallone in the saga of Mercenaries, told her about the myth of her own punches, almost able while filming Rocky IV from “kill“Sly, according to the latter. Dolph laughs:

But I don’t know, he keeps saying it, maybe he’s right. He went to the hospital, but I don’t know if it was my punches or the fact that he was stressed out, being director, protagonist and screenwriter. […] We shot fifteen rounds in two or three weeks, for eight or twelve hours a day, we shot thousands of punches. If you don’t empathize it seems a little fake, but that doesn’t mean you really want to hurt the other person. There was not nothing personal!

Dolph also praised Sylvester Stallone’s intelligence in wanting to represent Ivan Drago more impressive than Rocky. There wasn’t too much of a need, Lundgren explains, since he’s actually taller than Stallone, but Sylvester still wanted to emphasize it with his shots. Indeed, in the scene of the press conference, Lundgren wore some heel lifts to enhance the effect! “Less good actors would have tried to look bigger to them, but he knew that by empowering the opponent, he would eventually look better.”

At the cinema in the States only for one day, on 11 November last, there Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut it should soon be available also in Italy.

