Rocky IV – Rocky vs Dragon: the trailer of the new version of the film by Sylvester Stallone with 40 unreleased minutes

The new Director’s Cut of Rocky IV will be released in cinemas in the United States for one evening, November 11, of which we can now see the trailer.

Well now you can start sweating. Copiously.

You are about to see the trailer for Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, new version of the most kitsch of the chapters of the saga of Rocky Balboa which has been revised and corrected by Sylvester Stallone. The actor, screenwriter and director of the film released in theaters in 1985 spent the spring months of 2021 in an editing room to see and review the epic clash between the Italian Stallion and the war machine with boxing gloves Ivan “spiezzo in two” Drago.

In case you are wondering, the answer is yes, it was already a Director’s Cut on Rocky IV of the 80s, made in the middle of the cold war between the United States and the then Soviet Union. The 39 year old Stallone he had the last word but, thanks to the lockdown and a spiral of second thoughts after seeing the film 35 years later, he was convinced that something could be removed and something could be added. The scene of the robot as a gift to Paulie, for example, will no longer exist and on the other hand it seems that 40 minutes of footage never seen before have been inserted by the stainless Sly. There is no record of official minutes, but keep in mind that the original film ran 91 minutes.

Sylvester Stallone lets know that Rocky vs Dragon will be screened only one day in selected cinemas in the United States, precisely theNovember 11, 2021. From the following day the film will become available for streaming rental on American platforms. We await information regarding the vision of the film in our country.

Below the trailer for Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, further down the official poster.

Rocky IV: Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Dragon – The Official Director’s Cut Trailer (2021) – HD