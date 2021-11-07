Rocky IV, so Sylvester Stallone was going to die on set
Rocky IV is the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the character of boxer starring Sylvester Stallone which will air tonight on Nove at 11.35pm. It is one of the most iconic films of the entire saga, made timeless by the presence of the character of Ivan Drago and his unforgettable line: “I’ll split you in two”.
Rocky IV, the plot
Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) is a Soviet heavyweight champion who came to the United States to prove his worth and strength by challenging the strongest boxers. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), however, has withdrawn from the ring and does not seem willing to return. His concern, however, is to convince his friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) not to accept Drago’s challenge. However Apollo – who had been an old opponent of Rocky and former world champion – is adamant in his decision and steps into the ring hoping to prove the strength of American boxers to the Russian opponent. Unfortunately, the fight soon turns into a slaughter: Ivan Drago’s fists are deadly, just as his soul is completely devoid of scruples. Apollo loses his life under the astonished eyes of his friend. Rocky, then, will decide to seek revenge through boxing, agreeing to participate in a fight with Ivan Drago in Moscow during the holiday season.
The role that nearly killed Sylvester Stallone
For Sylvester Stallone the saga of Rocky it has always been of great importance. Not only because he launched his career in the Hollywood world in an incontrovertible way, but also because it saved him from bankruptcy and from becoming homeless, forced to sleep in his own car. It is not surprising, therefore, that the actor has always worked very hard to give the films of the saga that soul that he has cooperated to make Rocky Balboa one of the heroes of contemporary cinema. Also on the occasion of the production of Rocky IV Stallone did everything to give the film a real, heartfelt air that could stir the empathy of all the spectators. As the dell site remembers‘Internet Movie Data Base, Sylvester Stallone wanted the final fight scene between Rocky and Ivan Drago to exude intensity. For this he decided that during the filming he and his “opponent” would have to give each other a real punch to make the scene look even more gory. However, things took a turn that the protagonist himself had not been able to foresee. After three scenes and after Rocky “takes” shots in the ribs, Stallone began to feel a severe burning in his chest, but he decided not to give it importance, to ignore it and continue working. Later that same night, he began to have severe respiratory problems and was therefore rushed to the nearest emergency room. Always second IMDB Stallone was found to have blood pressure at 200: the actor was transferred from Canada to St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, where he remained in intensive care for days. Eventually it came to light that Dolph Lundgren had hit him so hard in the chest that Stallone’s heart slammed against his breastbone, starting to swell. This caused the blood supply to become blocked, effectively limiting the flow of oxygen throughout the body. Stallone’s assurance at first thought the actor had faked his malaise, but Stallone replied: “Have you seen Dolph Lundren? It’s a truck! A tank. It was a head-on collision.”. And in the end, second IMDB, the insurance was persuaded to pay.