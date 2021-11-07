Rocky IV, so Sylvester Stallone was going to die on set

Rocky IV is the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the character of boxer starring Sylvester Stallone which will air tonight on Nove at 11.35pm. It is one of the most iconic films of the entire saga, made timeless by the presence of the character of Ivan Drago and his unforgettable line: “I’ll split you in two”.

Rocky IV, the plot

Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) is a Soviet heavyweight champion who came to the United States to prove his worth and strength by challenging the strongest boxers. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), however, has withdrawn from the ring and does not seem willing to return. His concern, however, is to convince his friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) not to accept Drago’s challenge. However Apollo – who had been an old opponent of Rocky and former world champion – is adamant in his decision and steps into the ring hoping to prove the strength of American boxers to the Russian opponent. Unfortunately, the fight soon turns into a slaughter: Ivan Drago’s fists are deadly, just as his soul is completely devoid of scruples. Apollo loses his life under the astonished eyes of his friend. Rocky, then, will decide to seek revenge through boxing, agreeing to participate in a fight with Ivan Drago in Moscow during the holiday season.

The role that nearly killed Sylvester Stallone