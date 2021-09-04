Rocky IV: Sylvester Stallone Confirms Director’s Cut Is Almost Ready | Cinema

Thanks to the official Instagram profile ofcomes an update on the director’s cut of Rocky IV along with a tasty anecdote on the making of the first, legendary chapter of the saga that hit theaters in 1976.

On the social platform, Sylvester Stallone shared a vintage video and photo. In the video, the legendary star explains that she is standing in front of the building where, when he was busy writing the script for Rocky, the apartment he lived in was located. And also in the video, Sly reveals that he is back from the Dolby headquarters where he is finishing the audio mix of Rocky IV, in fact.

Here is the post:

Rocky IV it cost $ 28 million at the time and grossed $ 300 million at the worldwide box office, an amount that is equivalent to $ 732 million today.

The film premiered on November 21, 1985 in Los Angeles and hit theaters in the United States a few days later, on November 27. In Italy the film arrived a few months later, on February 14, 1986.

Below you can read the synopsis of the film:

Ivan Drago, Soviet heavyweight champion of the amateur category, arrives in the United States for a performance between him and Rocky Balboa, who has now retired from the ring and gives up. Drago is a giant, but Apollo Creed, Rocky’s ancient adversary already world champion, who hasn’t been in the “ring” for five years, decides to challenge him. Despite his trusty friend Rocky Balboa trying to dissuade him from the very risky undertaking, Apollo wants to try. Instead he will lose his life under the harsh blows of the opponent, whose strength and training are incredible. Rocky then agrees to go to Moscow for Christmas, in order to face Drago himself. While aware of his opponent’s valor, Rocky hopes to honor the memory of Apollo Creed with a victory. He asks and obtains from the Soviet authorities to train in complete secrecy (and with traditional methods) in a rustic, secluded villa in the snow-covered countryside. His coach (the negro Duke) and his uncle Paulie will accompany him. On the day of the clash, in front of a hostile crowd, including the wives of the two champions, Rocky will be able to get the better of Drago, after fifteen “rounds” of terrible suffering. To the microphones of the radio, still bleeding, Rocky Balboa will pronounce words of peace, addressed to the peoples of the whole world, to the applause of the audience who, at the end of the “match”, had already understood the great sporting and human value of the American boxer.

We remind you that, according to the latest news, Sylvester Stallone will not return as Rocky in Creed 3. This is Michael B.