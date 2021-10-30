News

Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone regrets killing Apollo Creed: “It was a foolish decision” | Cinema

As you may know, the release of Rocky IV’s Director’s Cut is fast approaching, indeed Rocky VS Dragon, this new version of the legendary 1985 film directed by Sylvester Stallone whose restoration and reassembly was naturally taken care of by Stallone himself.

In the past few months and weeks, the star has always been very generous giving us all kinds of materials through her Instagram profile. Yesterday, for example, we showed you a Making of on the making of this new version of the iconic film which, however, was only the first of two parts. The second has always arrived on Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram profile and you can find it embeddada further down.

In this new segment, Sly also talks about one of the most famous and dramatic moments of the film: the death of Apollo Creed during the match with Ivan Drago. In retrospect, the actor, director and screenwriter explains that he regretted a narrative choice that defines how “Silly”.

Stallone states that, if he had the chance to do it all over again, he would never, ever get rid of Apollo Creed, make him survive, end up in a wheelchair and become Rocky’s new trainer. An expedient, this, which would obviously have altered the entire trajectory of the franchise, including that of the Creed spin-offs which, perhaps, would never have existed.

Rocky VS Drago will offer 40 minutes of unreleased scenes re-edited within the film and for one night only, on 11 December, it will also be shown in American cinemas before arriving in home video the following day.

Initially, Sylvester Stallone wanted to release Rocky VS Drago in 2020, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the film, but COVID clearly ended up putting a spoke in the wheel for the whole operation.

Rocky IV it cost $ 28 million at the time and grossed $ 300 million at the worldwide box office, an amount that is equivalent to $ 732 million today.

The film premiered on November 21, 1985 in Los Angeles and hit theaters in the United States a few days later, on November 27. In Italy the film arrived a few months later, on February 14, 1986.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!


