Rocky IV: Sylvester Stallone regrets killing Apollo Creed

Sylvester Stallone admitted he was foolish in killing boxing rival Apollo Creed in Rocky IV, saying that if he had his time again he would have done things differently

Sylvester Stallone Yes regrets having killed his friend / antagonist Apollo Creed in Rocky IV despite the success of the film. Apollo, played by Carl Weather, was killed in the ring by the fists of Russian boxer Ivan Drago.

Rocky IV: Carl Weathers in one of the most famous scenes

On the occasion of the release of the director’c cut of Rocky IV, Rocky vs drago, sylvester stallone looked back at the genesis of the cult film in a video published by the Mirror in which he explains:

“If I had to do it again today, I would never kill Apollo. I was a fool. I thought I needed that stepping stone to project the drama.”

The actor said he would have preferred to have Apollo Creed survive, perhaps confined to a wheelchair, to become Rocky’s new coach.

Rocky IV: For Sylvester Stallone, Ivan Drago’s original fate was much darker

Stallone also reveals what he learned from the film’s re-editing process that helped him achieve his goals, saying:

“I’m a happy man. I really think we made it. We landed a knockout blow. In the end I said what I meant, what I should have said 35 years ago.”.