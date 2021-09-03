Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone shares a rare image with Ivan Drago

Sylvester Stallone decided to share an image of Rocky IV which portrays him in the role of the famous boxer who faces Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Of the six films in the franchise, Rocky IV remains the biggest box office hit and one of the most popular chapters in the world, chock full of dialogue that has become cult quotes.

The film tells the story of Rocky who decides to challenge Ivan Drago at a boxing match in Russia after the death of his friend Apollo Creed, killed in the ring by the Soviet boxer.

The plot of this film was a source of inspiration for Creed 2 in 2018 while the Director’s Cut of the fourth chapter of the franchise will be released in November; here is the poster of the Director’s Cut of Rocky IV.

Very active on social media, Stallone shares a lot of material related to his films and mainly to the great hits of Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, his two most famous characters in the world, who have given great notoriety all over the world to the actor and director.

In the description of the photo on Instagram, Stallone writes that it is a ‘very rare photo, which you have never seen’.

Furthermore, Sly confirms that he saw the trailer for the Director’s Cut, calling it ‘incredible’. The photo shows Drago wearing the Soviet Union red shorts, while Rocky Balboa is wearing the stars and stripes of the United States of America.

To Rocky IV we have dedicated an EveryCult that you can find on our site with an in-depth study on the film.