Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone shares the reissue poster with fans

On Instagram Sylvester Stallone shared the poster of the reissue of Rocky IV, a Director’s Cut he has been working on for some time. The preview will be held in Philadelphia, of course.

Fans are very curious to taste the Director’s Cut from Rocky IV, on which Sylvester Stallone has been working for months and could be made available soon (however we do not know the exact times and methods): in the meantime, the legendary rocky Sly posted on Instagram on new manifesto provisional of the feature film, adding that the premiere of the reissue will be held consistently a Philadelphia. In the image Rocky Balboa is also visually dominated by the challenge of Ivan Drago alias Dolph Lundgren: We do not know if the work in progress on the new poster will change it, but if Stallone has shared it with fans, who are already enthusiastic, we should be close to a definitive version.
Of course this is just a taste, because the changes to the cult of the eighties Rocky IV will surely be the pivot of the discussion, when Sly decides to share his tweaks: many already complain about the announced elimination from the film of the robot Sico, but Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut (this is the official title for now) should compensate for the trauma with the addition of fighting sequences between Rocky and Ivan, cut in the original edition dating back to 36 years ago.
Rocky IV, the robot may stay out of the Director’s Cut, but why was he in the movie?

