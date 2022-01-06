Rocky Nandisk Stallone in Formula 1

When Sylvester Stallone and Renee Harlin meet again next time Cliffhanger, this gives move itOne of the worst car racing movies in history.

In the early 2000s, Sylvester Stallone was in decline. Despite some big hits like ruined manunderstanding Cliffhanger or his sudden performance in Police officer, the Hollywood star associates failures and disappointments e He hopes to return successfully with his new projectwho sees the rocky from Formula 1 Which he tries to achieve after several years of writing and struggling.

unfortunately if move it It has become somewhat classic, as it is undoubtedly one of the most unfortunate acts of Sylvester Stallone’s career (which ultimately did not produce), a resounding and decisive financial collapse and One of the worst car racing movies From the history of cinema.

You better wear a helmet, boy, it’ll hurt

Days of thunder

In 1994 Sylvester Stallone went to the Italian Grand Prix in Monza to watch the race and visit the sites of the legendary Williams team. The actor has been thinking for some time Writing and directing a film about Formula 1, for which he discovered a crazy passion, which would tell a story similar to the story rocky : A talented young competitor, Jimmy Bly (Kip Bardot), battles a tyrannical champion, Boe Brandenburg (Til Schweiger), and relies on the advice of an elderly driver who will become his mentor, Joe Tanto (Sylvester Stallone).

However, since British businessman Bernie Ecclestone took over the commercial and promotional rights of Formula 1 and the Grand Prix in the 1980s, no one, including the teams and producers, could, Use a single car photo while exercising or running unless you spend several million.

Realizing that his film could not see the light of day without the approval of Ecclestone, the “boss” and financier of F1 (and also the vice president of the FIA, on which Formula 1 depends). Stallone is approaching him, trying to win her favors as she wanders the circles and pastures for her script and asks pilots and sporting directors to appear in her film.

A story of cars, but also a story of friendship