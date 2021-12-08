‘Rocky’ on canvas: The art of Sylvester Stallone

In the early 1970s, when the idea of ​​a story for a protagonist who never dies, Sylvester Stallone decided to first visualize this character on canvas.

However, he did not want to use a brush because he felt that this man had been forged by the hardships of life. So instead, he carved an image onto the canvas using a screwdriver.

“If it were visually interesting, I think it would translate into literature and then film,” he said. “I know it sounds ambitious, but that was the genesis of Rocky.”

Stallone would famously go on to complete a 90-page script in three and a half days about poor Italian American boxer, Rocky Balboa, who has a chance to become world heavyweight champion.

Released in 1976, the low-budget film catapulted Stallone to stardom and produced a series of sequels – the most recent being “Creed 11” in 2018, starring Michael B. Jordan.

That success was quickly followed by another multi-sequel vehicle Stallone originally co-wrote: “First Blood,” released in 1982, tells the story of John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran struggling to adjust to normal life. due to his post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stallone’s reputation as a Hollywood action star was sealed and he quickly overshadowed the actor’s other passion: painting.

“Much better painter than actor”

After discovering his love for painting at a young age, the young New Yorker used to sign his first experimental works “Mike Stallone”. And despite his growing film stardom, painting remained a constant part of his creative life, his artistic output fueled his film work and vice versa. In fact, he once considered himself a better painter than the actor.

“Painting is the purest of all the arts. And it’s not like in the movies, where 500 people are responsible for the final product. Here is a man who has to take fame, ridicule or criticism, “the actor said at a press conference on December 3, when he visited the Osthaus Museum Hagen in West Germany to launch an exhibition titled” Sylvester Stallone: Retrospective of the 75th birthday. “

He added that despite having painted for more than 50 years, a new world remains for him. “Fear and anxiety push you forward,” said the 75-year-old. “They push you to the next level. I also approached painting with respect and later I ventured into other forms. Failure, however, remains the best way for me to learn ”.

In the 1970s and into the late 1980s, Stallone created somber and expressive works in which, among other things, he elaborated on the death of his manager. At the time, he mainly worked with illustrative graphic lines and bright colors.

The situation changed around 1990, when the passionate art collector immersed himself in the world of contemporary art and studied artists such as Picasso, Gerhard Richter or Anselm Kiefer.

Inspired by the abstract works of Mark Rothko, he developed his own style and created numerous expressionist pieces including self-portraits.

“This is what I love about painting, it’s the only real communication you can have,” he once said. “Painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something happens inside of you and you hit the canvas, it’s hard to pretend. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying his feelings. “

Sly receives a retrospective

Among other works, the 1975 piece “Finding Rocky” carved with a screwdriver will be part of the exhibition that will be held from 3 December to 20 February 2022.

Tracing the actor’s works from the late 1960s to the present day, and commemorating his 75th birthday in July this year, the collection features some 50 paintings, including self-portraits and never-before-seen works.

His works have previously been exhibited at the Russian State Museum, Saint Petersburg (2013) and at the Musee d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain, Nice (2015).

“Sylvester Stallone’s expressive paintings energetically demonstrate to us what constitutes our existence. Its themes revolve around play, dreams, fantasy, harsh realities, faith and death “, explained Tayfun Belgin, the director of the Osthaus Museum Hagen, also author of a bilingual catalog that explains Stallone’s works .

Painting Edgar Allen Poe

One of the prevailing themes in his work is time, with the clock being a recurring motif in his pieces.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter during a previous retrospective in Nice in 2015 he said: “At the beginning of my life, I realized that man is totally pressured by the sense of running time. Everything is timed. So I started putting watches on my images, usually those of the actors ”.

Actor James Dean and Michael Jackson are among those the star has painted, while collectors of his works include fellow action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Travolta.

Another notable personality who painted nearly 50 years ago is the American writer and poet Edgar Allen Poe. He has previously expressed interest in writing and directing a biopic about Poe, which he greatly admires. If the project is successful, he will most likely be behind the camera as a director rather than taking on the lead role.

“Sylvester Stallone: ​​75th Birthday Retrospective” takes place at the Osthaus Museum Hagen from 4 December to 20 February 2022.

? For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!