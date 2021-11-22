Rocky, producer reveals: “The original ending was much more depressing”

Fans of Sylvester Stallone they know well that Rocky it has been his heart project for a long time. The actor fought with all his might to make and interpret the film about his Italian-American boxer, doing everything to prevent his concept from being changed for commercial reasons. But now producer Irwin Winkler has revealed that the original ending was much more depressing enough to convince the authors to make some changes.

Irwin Winkler returned to talk about Rocky on the occasion of his 45th anniversary, revealing how the original ending was very different from what the public knew. Here are his statements made to Yahoo! Entertainment:

“Well what happened is we did some screenings for friends and some press. During the fight scene everyone was standing cheering and screaming. And when Rocky loses, he and Adriana meet and walk – the camera is behind them – and they come out of the arena, the floor is all dirty and covered in dust. A very realistic ending, 70s. And all the excitement we had felt in the audience suddenly dropped to a very low level . And it was a little depressing. By the way, the mid-1970s in America was pretty depressing. You had the Vietnam War and Watergate. I mean, all those things had happened. We had the same bad feeling. at the end”.

Rocky’s original ending was much more depressing and thoughtful than the one later chosen for the film, in which Adriana hugs Rocky in the ring after the boxer is defeated by Apollo Creed. Winkler recalls:

“We talked to Sly and he rewrote the ending where Adriana gets in the ring and hugs. But we had a problem. The studio wouldn’t spend the money to shoot another ending. They said if we wanted a new ending we had to pay for it. on our own. Bob Chartoff and I didn’t have a lot of money, but we said, OK, we’d put in $ 25,000 to make it. Well, how do you do it? Because the way Stallone wrote the script predicted that Adriana, who was standing at the bottom in the arena, he advanced to the ring. And they hug, the music starts, Rocky says ‘Oh Adriana’. And he won … not the fight, but his self-esteem won. And the woman he loves won. So he won. this is a great, great finale “.

In the end, given Rocky’s success, history proved the changes right.