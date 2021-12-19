Rocky, Sylvester Stallone publishes a lost footage of his encounter with Apollo Creed

It’s been exactly 45 years since Rocky made cinema history and launched Sylvester Stallone’s career. Now, the actor and director himself has found an old behind-the-scenes footage of his fight with Apollo Creed in the first film in the maze of his archive. For the nostalgic it will be a blow to the heart.

A century – or rather, half – has passed since Stallone made the history of boxing films and cinema more generally. At the time, the actor was rumored to be broke before Rocky. It certainly isn’t anymore, considering the recent auction of his archival materials that he has achieved real records: just think that the script of the first one on Rocky Balboa was sold to almost 500 thousand dollars.

Now, perhaps digging them up from the same archive, Stallone has shared some rare behind-the-scenes footage of him and her Carl Weathers in the ring during the making of the original film. In 1976, Stallone wrote and starred in a watershed film, which was nominated for a handful of Oscars, winning Best Picture and Best Director. And the fateful performance with world heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed (Weathers) is now remembered as one of the greatest fights in film history.

Stallone often uses social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos of his work on the Rocky franchise and other past films. Here, the 75-year-old actor posted a video of him and Weathers practicing combat choreography along with an interview for the original 1976 film. The footage appears to be part of one special documentary which was filmed while production was underway. You can find it at the bottom of the article.

Rocky’s success led to the direct follow-up from Stallone: ​​Rocky II, III, IV and 2006’s Rocky Balboa. Then, in 2015’s Creed, screenwriter and director Ryan Coogler resurrected the franchise by having the boxer played by Stallone pass the baton to Apollo’s illegitimate son. , Adonis (Michael B. Jordan). In the second film, following the line of direct heirs, Jordan fights with Ivan Drago’s fictional son in 2018’s Creed II. Like the original Rocky and its sequel Rocky II, the Creed franchise is more grounded in realism and grit.

There’s a reason people still call Stallone “champion”: Rocky has a statue in Philadelphia and the original film continues to resonate with audiences. In the interview below, Stallone talks about how he, in the same way as his character, was a loser before writing, selling and acting in the film that would change his life. A legend that has kept the curiosity alive over the years, especially of those who wondered which real character Rocky Balboa was inspired by. Just during the pandemic Stallone returned to Franco’s fourth title to propose one new assembly, restoring scenes that had been cut, modifying existing scenes, and cutting out those he wasn’t happy with. Have you seen the whole saga? What is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!