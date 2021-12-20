Rocky, Sylvester Stallone retrieves a rare unreleased video

The saga ofhas been over for a while now, giving the baton to Creed’s, but on Instagramcontinues to keep the attention of enthusiasts and fans awake by spreading real goodies.

A few days ago, the star shared online a series of videos, which you can find below, dating back to the making of Rocky, the 1976 film directed by John G. Avildsen written by the same Sylvester Stallone. The video, which you find fragmented in the post of the legendary actor, sees him intent on choreographing the clash between Rocky and Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers. The clash between the two is remembered as one of the most memorable battles in the history of cinema.

The Rocky saga, which began in 1976, ran for 30 years and six films, the last of which was Rocky Balboa in 2006.

Then, in 2015, the franchise was reborn thanks to the spin-off Creed – Born to fight by Ryan Coogler in which the protagonist is, however, Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo, played by Michael B. Jordan. The feature film had a sequel, Creed II, however, directed by Steven Caple Jr. The third has already been announced and will see, behind the camera, Michael B. Jordan himself, on his directorial debut.

Returning to Sylvester Stallone, Rocky VS Drago, the director’s cut version of Rocky IV, arrived in Digital HD a few weeks ago. On the occasion of its arrival on the digital stores, we dedicated a substantial study to the film dedicated to all the differences between the original iteration of the film and that “Revised and corrected” by Sylvester Stallone. You can find it linked below.

Below is the video posted on Instagram by Stallone.

