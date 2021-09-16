Rocky: Sylvester Stallone’s personal memorabilia up for auction

Sylvester Stallone put toauction numerous memorabilia of his fifty-year career including items from the Rocky. Stallone played the Philadelphia-based Italian-American boxer in 8 films, including Creed, from 2015. The character’s last appearance was in 2018’s Creed II, where the boxer stepped out of the spotlight. Stallone who announced he would not be returning for Creed III.

Sylvester Stallone in Rocky

As revealed by Collider, Julien’s Auctions, the auction house of the stars, has announced an auction with items belonging to Sylvester Stallone’s private collection donated by the star. Entitled “Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone, the auction will conclude the 2021 season.

Memorabilia from the films Rambo, Dredd, Demolition Man and The Expendables will also be part of the auction, but the richest loot is made up of memorabilia from the Rocky franchise, including gloves and boots used by the star in the ring, handwritten notes by Stallone . Here is the statement released by the president of Julien’s Auctions:

“Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st centuries, the epitome of a Hollywood superstar. With an extraordinary career that began more than 50 years ago and does not show signs of stopping, he has changed the world and the universe of action movies giving us two of the greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols of Hollywood, Rocky and Rambo. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction that comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone “.

Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone will be on display at the Mall Galleries in London from September 16 to 24 and in Julien’s Auctions, California from November 29 to December 3. The auction starts on December 2nd.