Rocky: the new Funko POP! Figures | Cinema

Directly from the saga ofFunko presented some new figures from the POP! dedicated to Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed.

The figures show three versions of the protagonist and one of Apollo Creed.

Here are the pictures of the products:

We remember that Sylvester Stallone he recently worked on the director’s cut for Rocky IV. Here are the details:

Rocky IV it cost $ 28 million at the time and grossed $ 300 million at the worldwide box office, an amount that is equivalent to $ 732 million today.

The film was presented on November 21, 1985 in Los Angeles and hit theaters in the United States a few days later, on the 27th of the same month. In Italy the film arrived a few months later, on February 14, 1986.

Below you can read the synopsis of the film:

Ivan Drago, the Soviet heavyweight champion of the amateur category, arrives in the United States for a performance between him and Rocky Balboa, who has now retired from the ring and gives up. Drago is a giant, but Apollo Creed, Rocky’s ancient adversary already world champion, who hasn’t been in the “ring” for five years, decides to challenge him. Although his faithful friend Rocky Balboa tries to dissuade him from the risky undertaking, Apollo wants to try. Instead he will lose his life under the harsh blows of the opponent, whose strength and training are incredible. Rocky then agrees to go to Moscow for Christmas, in order to face Drago himself. While aware of his opponent’s valor, Rocky hopes to honor the memory of Apollo Creed with a victory. He asks and obtains from the Soviet authorities to train in complete secrecy (and with traditional methods) in a rustic, secluded villa in the snow-covered countryside. His coach and Uncle Paulie will accompany him. On the day of the clash, in front of a hostile crowd, including the wives of the two champions, Rocky will be able to get the better of Drago, after fifteen “rounds” of terrible suffering. To the microphones of the radio, still bleeding, Rocky Balboa will pronounce words of peace, addressed to the peoples of the whole world, to the applause of the audience who, at the end of the “match”, had already understood the great sporting and human value of the American boxer.

SOURCE: Funko