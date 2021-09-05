Rocky V and the finale that never went to theaters. Here’s how it should have ended

Who does not know Rocky, the popular boxing saga starring Rocky Balboa, conceived and performed by the actor-director Sylvester Stallone? What many don’t know is that Rocky V’s ending has been censored. To report it is the site ck12, revealing a totally unexpected twist. In fact, it seems that the character was too loved to .. die. Yes, in the original version Rocky should have passed away. This was the original plan for the final street fight with the character of Tommy Gunn, which was supposed to kill him.

