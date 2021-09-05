Rocky V and the finale that never went to theaters. Here’s how it should have ended

Who does not know Rocky, the popular boxing saga starring Rocky Balboa, conceived and performed by the actor-director Sylvester Stallone? What many don’t know is that Rocky V’s ending has been censored. To report it is the site ck12, revealing a totally unexpected twist. In fact, it seems that the character was too loved to .. die. Yes, in the original version Rocky should have passed away. This was the original plan for the final street fight with the character of Tommy Gunn, which was supposed to kill him.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Madonna chooses Italy for the mega-party for her 63rd birthday. Here’s where
Next article
MotoGP, from Valentino Rossi a new announcement after the retirement: he will become a father. “Franci is pregnant! We are expecting a little girl “