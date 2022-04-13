Rod reacts on television to the commitment of his ex, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck: he laughs, but he looks very uncomfortable

In 2019, A Rod sank his knee on the sand and in a romantic sunset he asked Jennifer Lopez to marry him. They got engaged and JLo said she was the happiest woman, especially because her “Macho”, as she called him, was a man who understood his work and highlighted that he also knew how to accompany her in her work process. And it is that he also shared her fame and passion, apparently, for the spotlight.

During the pandemic they were seen very close. They lived together in Miami and seemed like a happy family. But it all ended in 2021. Rumors of infidelity hit their relationship hard and it all ended. They say that Alex Rodríguez hoped that “the waters would calm down” so that JLo would return to him, so that he would be misseda. For the relationship to continue and the wedding to take place. This never happened. JLo was reunited with Ben Affleck and A Rod became history.

During the year 2021 the public saw how “Bennifer” was consolidated again and now everyone celebrates their commitment. Even A Rod’s teammates on ESPN2 laugh at him, apparently. And there is a video that practically proves it.

Hello magazine! He said that the former baseball player did his program “Sunday Night Baseball” alongside Michael Kay when the latter practically forced him to react to his ex’s engagement in front of the television. According to the magazine, Kay told him something like: “…Baseball is in full swing, people are committing. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

This comment was intended to refer JLo’s engagement to Ben. And according to Hello! This did not seem like much to A Rod, who did answer something uncomfortable but said: “Happiness and world peace is what we are looking for.”

Here is the reaction of A Rod, who did indeed detect his partner’s intention:

