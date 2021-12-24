Rodarte, our virtual costumes for Sing 2

Among the most anticipated films in theaters for the holiday season, we find the second chapter of illumination animated series, Sing 2: like the first animated film, this one too, due out on 23 December, tells the great dreams of some artists, in preparation for the most exciting show ever.

A cast composed, among others, of the rocker Ash, the tormented Rosita, the optimistic Buster and the unreachable Clay Calloway, whose voices – in the original version of the film – belong respectively to Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and the legendary Bono. The character played by the singer is none other than the loneliest rock star in the world, who the cast will try to convince in every way to be part of their show. What begins as a big dream will become a call to the power that only music has: to heal even the most broken heart. In the emotional journey of Sing 2, written and directed by director Garth Jennings, plays a fundamental role in the way in which the characters are portrayed, whose evolution is particularly reflected in their looks.

These were conceived and made by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, founders of Rodarte, who in the last year have worked as costume designers for the animated film, launching themselves for the first time in an innovative 3D fashion design project. On the occasion of the release of Sing 2, we got to talk with the stylists about this new creative adventure.

After working on creating costumes for a feature film like Black Swan, how did you approach the dimension of animated films?

Laura Mulleavy: «The point in common with a job like the one done on Black Swan, it was undoubtedly starting from the story and the director’s perspective on it. It is from this vision that we developed the creation, trying to extend it to the concept of the clothes. In Sing 2 the process was certainly very different, because we dressed characters not in flesh and blood, but in 2D and then in 3D. Something that is literally created from scratch. Our approach was to push ourselves beyond the limits of what has been done so far, in these terms, in animated films, working a lot on the details and how to make the most of them. In this animated and three-dimensional dimension, we wanted each look to add something important to each character’s performance. To animate Meena’s dress for example, it took a whole year! But it is exciting to see how much this has helped to tell his story and make it appear real ».