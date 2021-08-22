Rodney & Sheryl, Anna Kendrick and the serial killer at the Couples Game

It will focus on the events of the The Dating Show of 1978 in which the serial killer Rodney Alcala participated, the new film by Anna Kendrick just bought from Netflix, Rodney & Sheryl. An incredible story that featured the then competitor of the popular ‘Couples Game’, Cheryl Bradshaw.

Confronting a Serial Killer: the most brutal docuseries on Starzplay

At the time, Alcala already had killed five women, and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, and despite this he had managed to participate in the show thanks to less ‘careful’ regulations than we would be used to today. Since then known as the Dating Game Killer, we see Alcala respond in a disturbing way to Kendrick in the video of the time that we offer you:

Sentenced to death in 1980 for murder, during a search, investigators found hundreds of photos of women, girls and boys in his possession. All possible victims, fortunately not joined by Bradshaw, who was not very convinced by the appointment following the television game.

Loading... Advertisements

Today it is estimated that Rodney Alcala may have killed up to 130 people. After being sentenced to an additional 25 years for two more murders committed in New York in 1971 and 1977, the serial killer is currently imprisoned in the state prison in Corcoran, California, thanks to a moratorium on death penalty cases.

Dexter Revival, new teaser and new identity for the serial killer – VIDEO

Sara Chloe Okuno to direct the story, starting from a screenplay by Ian MacAllister McDonald fished out by Black List. An almost rookie director, given that her first work is still awaited Watcher with Malika Monroe and that his previous experiences are limited to a few short films. Produced by Vertigo Entertainment and BoulderLight Pictures, the film also stars Anna Kendrick as executive producers, along with Russ Posternak, Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford of Industry Entertainment.