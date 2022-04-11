Rodolfo Hernández asks that Colombia be a power in medical marijuana

The government plan presented by the former mayor of Bucaramanga and presidential candidate, Rodolfo Hernández, It contains several proposals aimed at promoting the countryside and the national industry.

It draws attention that one of these initiatives is aimed at the country becoming a power in medical cannabis, adjusting to new global trends.

“A product where the country can become very strong is medical cannabis, because there is a lot of land that could be dedicated to this promising crop, as evidenced by the large amount of foreign investment that has come to produce it in many regions of the country. Cannabis can be planted practically throughout the national territory and could be an excellent alternative in the crop substitution program”, outlines the candidate’s plan.

The document cites a Fedesarrollo report that states thatThe medical marijuana industry could reach exports of more than 1,700 million dollars in the year 2030generating 44,000 direct jobs.

“With such an encouraging outlook and promising examples such as the one mentioned, it can be considered that, if creative actions are taken in industrial development, the country could even increase its expectations and also contribute to improving its equity indices,” says Hernández.

This proposal is also contained in his chapter on the field, where he raises not only the planting of cannabis, but also the production of poppy and coca in oil.

“Implement associative or agribusiness models between large, small and medium producers for the transformation of agricultural products. To this end, in all regions the generation of this industry will be supported with the aim of involving, for example, in the process of medicinal cannabis, poppy and coca in oil, as well as other derivatives”, indicates.

He insists that promoting this type of practice will have as a “collateral effect a contribution to the eradication of crops for illicit useaffecting the reduction of violence by affecting the financing of armed groups outside the law”.

In his government proposal, Hernández also proposes an agenda on health, education, housing, as well as the environment, infrastructure and job creation.

Besides, proposes a chapter on the fight against corruption focused on transparency, an open government, citizen participation and deep bureaucratic reform.