Rodolfo Hernández: the man with the dollars with whom he is linked – Investigative Unit

In the crowded 38th street, the so-called jewelery area of ​​Barranquilla, it worked for years Richarda pawn shop dedicated to the retail sale of second-hand items, owned by an influential merchant.

In Cúcuta and Bucaramanga, the man was also known because he opened the Tesoro 1 and Tesoro 2 jewelry stores; and a company in his name: John Horacio Rueda Polanía and CIA. Also, famous vallenato and reggaeton singers mention it in catchy songs.

But Rueda, 55 years old and known among his friends as ‘Bighead John’also sounds in court files that have even aroused the interest of United States federal agents.

the record



John Horacio Rueda Polanía was deported from Venezuela in 2010.

In April 2010, in full community council in Cúcuta, the then president Álvaro Uribe notified that the Interpol of Venezuela captured Rueda and handed him over to Colombia, where he was required for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Later, in November 2020, Rueda was handcuffed againthis time in Bucaramanga, accused of allegedly belonging to a network of ranchers who would be laundering mafia money.

And it’s the same person appears in recent photos with politicians from the Coast and in investigations related to activities surrounding the former presidential candidate and current senator Rodolfo Hernandez.

This was one of the most recent appearances of John Horacio Rueda (with a beard).

EL TIEMPO investigated Rueda Polanía and found data that has caught the attention of local and foreign researchers.

In addition, he exclusively established the status of the proceedings against him and managed to get the merchant spoke for the first time about the alleged sale of dollars to relatives of Hernándezused to acquire luxurious properties in Miami.

Extinction and acquittal



Jaime Granados was authorized by John Horacio Rueda Polanía. Photo: Claudia Rubio / TIME

This newspaper established that, after his deportation from Venezuela, Rueda was imprisoned in the Bellavista prison (in Medellín) and 76 assets were seized from him and two other people.money, weapons, vehicles and participation in companies.

Five months later, the specialized criminal court 5 of the Medellín circuit issued an acquittal. And, after being appealed by the Public Ministry, the criminal Jaime Granados, Rueda’s attorney in that case, managed to have his client acquitted in second instance in November 2011.for sure.

EL TIEMPO established that, last November, the Special Assets Society (SAE) issued a resolution in which he ordered to cancel the registration of the famous ‘Purchase Sale Richard‘.

The Special Assets Society (SAE) issued a resolution in which it ordered to cancel the registration of the Purchase Sale Richard.

In addition, the other persons mentioned in the case, absolved of any responsibility, They continue to ask for all of the goods to be returned to them..

Regarding the second process, that of 2020, the Municipal Criminal Court of Guarantees of Bucaramanga revoked Rueda’s insurance measure against him and that it was not deprived of liberty.

in full trial

Carlos Arturo Gómez Pavajeau, representative of John Rueda Polanía.

But the case is already in the trial stage and the Prosecutor’s Office is supporting the accusation: illicit enrichment from alleged fictitious exports of gold operations from Venezuela.

But for criminal lawyer Carlos Arturo Gómez Pavajeau, Rueda’s attorney, the accusation has no basis whatsoever: “They have not been able to substantiate the accusations. The judge has required them because there are several points that have not been explained.

As for the issue of the dollars and the Hernandezes, the Prosecutor’s Office has chats where Rueda is mentioned as the supposed supplier of foreign currency to one of the sons of the then mayor of Bucaramanga, Rodolfo Hernández. With that money, Hernandez’s wife and son are supposed to have bought the properties in Miami between 2016 and 2017.

Luis Carlos Hernández with his father, former mayor Rodolfo Hernández.

“At noon we need a screenshot that John Rueda is asking for, the one with the 50,000 usd (sic) (…) The usd are already in the account, John is asking for the pesos”, Luis Andelfo Trujillo wrote to Luis Carlos Hernández, eldest son of engineer Hernández, on July 14, 2016.

Luis Carlos Hernandez it is the same one that appeared signing a contract where he charged a success commission if a 10-year garbage contract for 750 billion pesos was awarded to the Vitalogic company.

That case and the chats were published at the time by EL TIEMPO and other media. But now they are dusting them off again.

These are some parts of the alleged chats between Luis Carlos Hernández and Luis Andelfo Trujillo.

A montage?



This is the letter from some Democratic congressmen in which they asked that the origin of the money with which the properties in Miami were bought be traced.

Since last June, several Democratic congressmen in the United States called for the origin of the money to be traced with which the Hernández family bought the properties in South Miami.

TIME established that federal agencies trace the origin of the dollars that entered the US banking system. And the magazine Cambio published that the DEA is investigating the issue.

The preliminary information that has been collected is that the company that was used as a financial vehicle to move the money –Marcopolo Intertrading Ltd., based in Belize– closed its doors on January 1, 2020.

On July 24, 2003, Rueda appeared at the Codazzi (Cesar) single notary office and registered his birth certificate.

In addition, investigators have been struck by why, on July 24, 2003, Rueda appeared at the Codazzi (Cesar) single notary office and he registered his birth certificate, when he was already 36 years old.

Through his agent, Rueda told EL TIEMPO that the alleged delivery of dollars to Hernández’s relatives is a setup.

“Mr. John Horacio assures that behind the issue there is a person he knows from school, Luis Trujillo, and who he expected Rodolfo Hernández to give him a contract of 30,000 million pesos that they did not give him”, the penalist Gómez Pavajeau told EL TIEMPO.

And I add: “In revenge, he made that montage mentioning the dollars. But Mr. Rueda assures that he has not had the slightest link or business with the Hernández family. He doesn’t even know or have talked to Rodolfo Hernández. And he authorized Trujillo’s name to be mentioned.”

‘Let them search me’

Luis Andelfo Trujillo, star witness in the process against Senator Hernández. Photo: Facebook: Luis Trujillo

This newspaper contacted Luis Andelfo Trujillothe one with the chats, and now star witness in the process against senator Hernandezfor alleged improper interest in the conclusion of the Bucaramanga garbage collection contract.

But he refrained from commenting on the alleged montage now attributed to him: “I cannot give information to the media. it is very delicate And I’m not going to talk about it.”

For his part, Jorge Ruiz, Rodolfo Hernández’s lawyer, stated that know the letter from the Democratic congressmen who request the tracing of the family’s assets in Miami and that the accounting books are open for review.

“The engineer said in good Spanish: ‘Let them examine me’. Every penny was banked and the greatest possible legitimacy and transparency were sought. And there is the evidence of all those transactions,” said the lawyer.

In any case, the origin of the dollars is traced to the United States and the trial against Rueda continues.

What is the case against Hernández about?

Rodolfo Hernández, former presidential candidate and current senator. Photo: Diego Caucay. TIME

The process by which Rodolfo Hernández was charged and called to trial by ordinary justice he passed to the Supreme Court when he became a senator.

TIME established that His defense has not yet been notified of the procedural stage at which it will be resumed. and who will be the magistrate of the First Instance Chamber who will be in charge of it.

The senator was summoned by the 10th Criminal Court of the Bucaramanga Circuit to a trial hearing, on July 21, for alleged Irregularities in a consultancy contract on the El Carrasco landfill (Santander) when he was mayor of Bucaramanga.

The engineer, who now wants to be governor, insists on his complete innocence.

