Rodolphe Jaar murder suspect of Haitian president pleads not guilty

One of the main suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court in Miami.

Businessman Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States. and to provide material support resulting in death. If convicted, Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In a hearing that lasted less than five minutes in a federal court in downtown MiamiMagistrate Judge Chris M. McAliley accepted Jaar’s guilty plea and his request for a jury trial.

Jaar, 49, was present at the hearing but did not speak.. His attorney, Frank Schwartz, has asked the government to present whatever evidence it has.

The businessman, with dual Haitian and Chilean nationality, looked serious but calm. Her hair was tied up in a small ponytail. and wore a beige prison uniform. He was handcuffed, shackled at the ankles, and had a mask covering his beard.

His request came nearly a year after a squad allegedly made up of former Colombian soldiers, Haitian police officers and others descended on the president’s residence and They will kill him on July 7, 2021.

The Miami case involves three foreign defendants: Jaar, former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph and former Colombian soldier Mario Palacios. Meanwhile, the Haitian government has arrested more than 40 people for alleged involvement in the murder, including 18 former Colombian soldiers.

Jaar, who remains in a federal prison in South Florida, arrived in the United States in January after being detained in the Dominican Republic. According to US authorities, he voluntarily agreed to be transferred to Miami to face the charges.