Rodrigo Aguirre and the probability of equaling Gignac, scoring leader

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 27.04.2022





The last day of the game is played Closure 2022 and will be defined this weekend at scoring championwhen everything indicates that it will be Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigerswho takes that trophy for the third time since arriving at the MX League.

Nevertheless, Rodrigo Aguirre has a clear path to match the Frenchman, since the difference is two goals and the striker of the Necaxa has the advantage that the Bomboro will not play against Atlas.

Gignac suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture in the back of his left thigh, so he will be absent against Atlas, and his account will remain that way, with 11 goals.

While Nico Ibanez of Pachucahas 9 goals and will not be able to increase his quota either, because after leaving with muscular discomfort from the duel against scratchedI would not play the last date against Cougars.

This is how Aguirre has a clear path, because also with 9 goals, he has the possibility that on Friday against Chivas I can make a note.

doublet expert

And although there are those who believe that it would be impossible for Aguirre to score two goals to tie Gignac, it is worth remembering that of his 9 goals, 6 have been the product of three doublets.

On Day 3 he made two to Saintsanother pair to Cougars on Day 11 and on Date 14 to saint Louis he did the same to her.

