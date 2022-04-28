Sports

Rodrigo Aguirre and the probability of equaling Gignac, scoring leader

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Monterey, NL /

The last day of the game is played Closure 2022 and will be defined this weekend at scoring championwhen everything indicates that it will be Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigerswho takes that trophy for the third time since arriving at the MX League.

Nevertheless, Rodrigo Aguirre has a clear path to match the Frenchman, since the difference is two goals and the striker of the Necaxa has the advantage that the Bomboro will not play against Atlas.

Gignac suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture in the back of his left thigh, so he will be absent against Atlas, and his account will remain that way, with 11 goals.

While Nico Ibanez of Pachucahas 9 goals and will not be able to increase his quota either, because after leaving with muscular discomfort from the duel against scratchedI would not play the last date against Cougars.

This is how Aguirre has a clear path, because also with 9 goals, he has the possibility that on Friday against Chivas I can make a note.

doublet expert

And although there are those who believe that it would be impossible for Aguirre to score two goals to tie Gignac, it is worth remembering that of his 9 goals, 6 have been the product of three doublets.

On Day 3 he made two to Saintsanother pair to Cougars on Day 11 and on Date 14 to saint Louis he did the same to her.

Source link

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Oribe Peralta throws a dart at Chivas and explains why he left America

7 mins ago

A League of 12, the way out to end the conflict

19 mins ago

INDES will revoke credentials to professional leagues and will send an audit to Fesfut

31 mins ago

“They have taught us a lesson”

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button