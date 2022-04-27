Rodrigo Chaves apologizes to World Bank officials who denounced him for sexual harassment

The president-elect, Rodrigo Chaves, apologized to the two World Bank (WB) officials who denounced him for sexual harassment in that institution, while promising to form a commission for the inclusion of women in all economic activities in the country. Additionally, he spoke of zero tolerance for harassment during his administration.

“I deeply regret the actions that occurred more than 15 years ago and that affected former colleagues of mine at the World Bank in such a way that they felt the need to file a complaint of harassment against me,” said the future ruler in a video of almost three minutes broadcast over the weekend among his groups of followers.

“I once again offer my sincerest apologies to those colleagues, without reservation. I have thought deeply, learned much, and better understood what enables me to act decisively today as President,” he stated.

In the video, Chaves announced the creation of a commission to define public policies to settle the “historical debt” in the labor and academic sphere for women and, in turn, a commitment to eradicate abuses against women.

This commission will be led by the elected vice president, Mary Munive, and will be made up of representatives of the National Institute for Women (Inamu) and the Ministries of Justice, Economy and Security. The group must render a report next July.

“This commitment begins the path of my government and closes a painful chapter in the lives of my former colleagues, my wife, my daughters, my sisters and my own,” said Chaves, who for the first time acknowledged that the complaint against him yes it was for harassment.

What happened at the WB

Although in the video he acknowledges having been denounced for sexual harassment, the president-elect insisted that these “complaints were dismissed after due process in three very rigorous instances”, an affirmation that collides with the final resolution of the Administrative Court of the World Bank.

The truth is that, on October 28, 2019, the Vice Presidency of Human Resources of the World Bank, at the request of the Department of Ethics and Business Conduct (EBC), ordered the economist to be transferred to a lower-ranking position, without the possibility of being promoted. nor to receive salary increases for a period of three years, after concluding that he incurred in inappropriate “sexual advances” to the detriment of two junior professionals who were 22 and 24 years old at the time of the events.

Not content with that ruling, the victims appealed to the World Bank Administrative Tribunal. On June 7, 2021, this instance confirmed that Chaves had engaged in sexual harassment when he worked for that international organization.

The judges ruled that the pattern of behavior of the present elected today fit into their jurisprudential definition of sexual harassment and that the new Vice Presidency of Human Resources recognized it as such.

The complaint of the professionals juniorvalidated by the highest disciplinary court of the World Bank, referred to comments of a sexual nature, attempts to kiss subordinates and invitations to hotels and vacations.

Both denounced that he asked them questions about their sentimental life, invited them out and observed them in a suggestive way. One of them reported that Chaves tried to kiss her on multiple occasions, in addition to the fact that he suggested taking her to a hotel.

The file reads as follows: “The research economist testified that Mr. C. made a series of inappropriate comments and inquiries to her. Specifically, she reported that she asked him about her boyfriend and then hinted that if he was younger than her, then he would have to satisfy her in a different way; he asked if he would be worried about someone revealing about her in the news headlines and made reference to having an orgy with six different animals; and she asked him directly if she had ever been unfaithful or had a relationship with a married man.”

Chaves resigned from the World Bank in October 2019 —just at the same time he was notified of the punishment—, to assume the position of Minister of Finance of the Carlos Alvarado government.

Even for the same complaint, which dates back to 2018, in January of this year, the World Bank established a restricted access security alert for Chaves in all its offices and in those of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as a security measure. protection for victims of bullying.