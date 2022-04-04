Rodrigo Chaves: ‘It’s not worth failing Costa Rica’

Rodrigo Chaves gave his victory speech on the night of this Sunday, April 3, in front of his followers who gathered at the Radisson Hotel in San José. (Joseph Cordero)

Rodrigo Chaves Robles, president-elect of Costa Rica, used a conciliatory tone in his victory speech, claiming that the time had come to put away the political flags and calling on his opponent, José María Figueres, to reconcile positions.

In the Radisson hotel and facing the euphoria of his supporters gathered there, the economist said that he received the results that give him the victory with humility. He added that he has already talked with the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado.

“I received with the deepest humility the responsibility that the Costa Rican people have given me (…) It is time to assume a great responsibility,” said Chaves, flanked by relatives and collaborators.

In a notable change of tone from the one he maintained throughout the campaign, Chaves spoke in good terms of the liberationist Figueres, and even used one of his adversary’s frequent phrases, when he asked him to work together in pursuit of the “miracle Costa Rican”.

“I send my recognition to José María Figueres and to all the people who voted for him. I ask Don José María and his party to work together (…) I say it, I humbly beg you, that we work together to make possible what José María Figueres called the Costa Rican miracle.”

[ Figueres solo dedicó una frase a su contendiente ]

“Costa Rica, the best is yet to come. I assume the mandate with an obligation to do my job with transparency (…). I assume the commitment to make a democratic government, respectful of the law and Costa Rican values”.

“Once again, Costa Ricans have more than fulfilled their task and set an example. Now it’s up to those of us who have been elected to fulfill ours”.

“It is not worth failing Costa Rica,” said the person who will assume power on May 8.

“Let’s discuss what needs to be discussed and we find solutions, with the collaboration of all, without anyone lifting their shoulders. If we overcome our differences, the country is safe.

“A brave citizenry will demand, precisely, the best of us.

“Tonight, let us put away the partisan flags that easily confront us. I ask that we all unite under the blue, white and red of the tricolor flag.

“It is with that spirit that I promise to govern. There is no room for resentment, much less for revenge or sterile confrontations. I understand that many things are said during the electoral campaign.

“I will strive to promote deep and positive changes in the way of governing Costa Rica democratically.”

He affirmed that abstentionism is the largest party in the country.

“We will do everything possible to restore their confidence that, in Costa Rica, the people rule. In Costa Rica, political transformations are only possible through democratic consensus. The evils of democracy are only corrected with more democracy and we will never accept, nor will you accept, the imposition of whoever is governing, including me.

“We come to serve and not to be served”.

Chaves ended his message by thanking God and introducing the elected vice presidents, Stephan Brunner and Mary Munive.

The victory speech was attended by figures such as former deputy Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, from the Christian Social Unity (PUSC), and Juan Manuel Tirado, main economic adviser to former candidate Fabricio Alvarado, from New Republic.

There was also Iván Barrantes, who worked for the Alvarado campaign.

[ Resultados de las elecciones ]