Rodrigo Chaves, the controversial economist who will be president of Costa Rica

The economist and former World Bank official Rodrigo Chaves was elected this Sunday as the 49th president in the history of Costa Rica, after a campaign in which he promised “change” and fight against corruption, and in which he was involved in the controversy over cases of sexual harassment and alleged parallel financing structures.

Chaves, from the young Democratic Social Progress Party (centre right), obtained 52.9% of the vote to defeat former president José María Figueres Olsen, from the traditional National Liberation Party.

The candidate gave the surprise on February 6 in the first round by finishing in second place to get into the second round against former president Figueres.

Chaves, 60 years old, has proposed attacking the corruption for which he blames previous governments, including those of the rival party, and applying profound reforms of the State through the referendum, which has been branded by his opponents as populism .

Among the candidate’s promises are the reduction of procedures for entrepreneurs and social charges, modifications to the country’s educational plans, the reduction in the size of the State and support for the coastal sectors, which are the poorest in the country.

The Chaves government plan is committed to actions in economic matters to reduce procedures and facilitate business action, reduce social charges, demand results from public institutions, generate jobs and attract more investment, and lower the cost of the basic food basket through decrees.

Chaves has also promised to promote a single pension system, apply the tax reform approved during the current government, stronger sanctions against corruption and make social spending more efficient.

“Don’t hand over the keys to the same old people” has been one of the phrases most used by Chaves during the campaign, with which he has asked the population for a vote and which has served to criticize the parties with the most experience in the country.

This candidate has also been characterized by his constant confrontation with the press, which he has pointed out as biased.

Although he has presented himself as “a staunch defender of press freedom” and has the well-known retired journalist Pilar Cisneros as spokesperson and deputy-elect, Chaves has launched epithets against the media such as “scoundrels”, “liars” and “laughing stock”. “.

Chaves’s annoyance focuses on media reports about a private trust that would have financed his campaign expenses, which would be illegal.

The legislation requires that campaign money be mobilized through the bank accounts of political parties.

The local press and also the United States media have reported on the complaints of sexual harassment that were filed against Chaves by officials of the World Bank (WB) when he worked as an economist for that entity and for which internal sanctions were applied in 2019.

The candidate has insisted that the reported events never occurred and that it was all a “misunderstanding” on the part of his colleagues.

After his time at the World Bank, Chaves was Minister of Finance of Costa Rica between December 2019 and May 2020 in the current Government of President Carlos Alvarado.

Chaves worked for more than 20 years in various positions at the World Bank as sector director for poverty reduction, public sector reform and economic management for Latin America and the Caribbean; as well as country director for Indonesia.