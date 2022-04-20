Rodrigo Cortés shoots in La Rioja the spot for a new mobile phone

SHARE TWEET WHATSAPP E-mail

The Government of La Rioja, through its film manager La Rioja Film Commission, has collaborated to attract the next project of the production companies specialized in advertising films Casanova Agency and Only 925, under the direction of the renowned filmmaker, director, producer and screenwriter Rodrigo Cortés, for the new communication campaign in the framework of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro phone.

A shoot in which the Regional Executive has collaborated to facilitate the on-site recognition of the different locations, in carrying out the procedures to put the production company and the interested resources in contact, in the assignment of spaces for the casting, as well as in the care of the team transferred to La Rioja.

Thanks to the ease in carrying out all these procedures, the team of this series that shoots each chapter in a country, in the case of Spain, has chosen La Rioja as the setting. Specifically, the location chosen to carry out this recording has been the area of ​​Logroño and has had the support of the Bodega Campo Viejo, thus highlighting one of the cultural emblems of Spain, the excellent wines of La Rioja.

The project is carried out after the collaboration established by Xiaomi Spain with the director Rodrigo Cortés for the recording of a mini series that will be a new communication campaign that will be released soon with an international trajectory. The peculiarity of this series, made up of seven chapters, is that it is being recorded entirely with the brand’s latest release, the Xiaomi 12 Pro model. The audiovisual production of this mini-series elevates mobile video recording to cinema quality.

The filming of this new project, which takes place over several days this week, is directed by the renowned filmmaker Rodrigo Cortés. An outstanding figure in the cinematographic field who premiered his first feature film, ‘Concursante’, at the 2007 Malaga Film Festival, where he received, among others, the critics’ award for best film.

With ‘Buried’ (Buried), his second film, shot entirely inside a wooden coffin and starring Ryan Reynolds, shocked critics and audiences after his presentation at the 2010 Sundance Festival. His next film, in this case as director and screenwriter, was ‘Red Lights’ (2012), with Robert De Niro, Sigourney Weaver and Cillian Murphy, which hit theaters in more than 60 countries. In August 2018 he internationally premiered ‘Blackwood’, his latest film, starring Uma Thurman and AnnaSophia Robb.

In 2011 he won the Goya Award for Best Editing and was nominated for Best Director for his film ‘Buried’ (Buried), with which he also won the José María Forqué Award for Best Film and two Gaudí Awards for Best Editing and Best Film by non-Catalan language. He has won several awards for his commercial shoots. He has also been a producer on films such as ‘Emergo’ (2011) and ‘Grand Piano’ (2013), written by Damien Chazelle and starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack. He is the author of two short books, ‘At 3 are 2’ (2013) and ‘Dormir es de patos’ (2015), and the novel ‘Yes, it matters how a man sinks’ (2014) .