Rodrigo Cuba: Ale Venturo announces the death of his stepfather: “Thank you for having respected and loved my mother” | Instagram | videos | entertainment

Ale Venturo updated his Instagram stories, this Friday, July 22, with the news of the death of his stepfather, Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos Chocano. Three weeks ago, the influencer made a call on her social networks to find blood and platelet donors. Now, she says goodbye to the man she said she pushed to be a better person.

