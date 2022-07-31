Rodrigo Cuba: Ale Venturo announces the death of his stepfather: “Thank you for having respected and loved my mother” | Instagram | videos | entertainment

Ale Venturo updated his Instagram stories, this Friday, July 22, with the news of the death of his stepfather, Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos Chocano. Three weeks ago, the influencer made a call on her social networks to find blood and platelet donors. Now, she says goodbye to the man she said she pushed to be a better person.

“See you always, darling, I love you very much” wrote the partner of Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba, about a photograph of his stepfather, in which he appears with an oxygen cannula.

“Thank you for all your advice, friend, you have been a good man,” he acknowledged. “You fought it to the end,” he added.

Next, Ale Venturo highlighted the love that his stepfather lavished on his mother. “Thank you for having respected and loved my mother so much, everyone, my daughter.”

22.7.2022 | Ale Venturo says goodbye to his stepfather, Joaquín Martínez de Pinillos Chocano. Photo: Capture Ale Venturo/Instagram

“See you always, friend, partner and second dad” Ale Venturo wrote in his latest Instagram story. The businesswoman’s stepfather was hospitalized at the Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen National Hospital of EsSalud.

In her last post requesting a blood and platelet donation, the influencer did not provide many details about her stepfather’s medical condition, “Support me with your prayers so that I can get out of these complications, with faith. You are strong, sweetie,” she wrote on Instagram on July 12.

Ale Venturo with his stepfather, Joaquín Martínez de Pinillos Chocano. Photo: Ale Venturo/Instagram

Ale Venturo asked for donors for family

In mid-July, Ale Venturo He surprised his followers by posting a message requesting blood donors, since a relative of the businesswoman was not in good health.

“ We are in need of blood donors, any type, and platelet donors. I thank those who can do it, approach the Almenara hospital blood bank and give the name of Manuel Joaquín Martínez de Pinillos Chocano,” he wrote.

Ale Venturo asks for help for his relative. Photo: Ale Venturo/Instagram

Who is Ale Venturo?

Alexandra Venturobetter known in the entertainment world as Ale Venturois a young entrepreneur who owns the well-known business The Fit Fridge. In the company’s social networks, she describes herself as “pastry chef and cook”.

Although she became best known for her relationship with Rodrigo Cubahas not been so far from entertainment, because she is a close friend of natalie Y Mariana Vertiz.