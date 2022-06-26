Rodrigo De Paul dithyrambic towards Lionel Messi

Last night during PSG’s big victory against Lorient (5-1), Lionel Messi scored his third Ligue 1 goal of the season, his eighth in all competitions. Statistics far from its usual standards. Rodrigo DePaulteammate of the Pulga in the Argentine selection, was asked about the next World Cup in Qatar which could be the Albiceleste captain’s last.

” First of all, Messi doesn’t need anything else for all he’s given to football to put him there at the top. I don’t have many opinions on what happens to him at PSG, because I don’t see it day to day, but I can talk about what he is doing in the national team. He is happy in Argentina. He is our leader, we follow him, assures the Atlético de Madrid midfielder in an interview with Goal. Now he will surely talk to us, he has five World Cups under his belt and he will give us advice, a word of encouragement, because as you said he already has five World Cups and the experience at that time weighs heavily. I hope Messi takes advantage of this and doesn’t suffer. I hope everything goes well, we’ll see if it’s his last World Cup or not, it’s up to him. He can really keep playing until he feels like it, because he’s on another level, his head is going faster than any human beingso we will all try to make him enjoy this World Cup and if we get to the last day it will be even better.”