Rodrigo de Paul has an affair with Tini Stoessel | Photos of the footballer with Yatra’s ex-girlfriend | football curiosities

Argentina is scandalized and alert to the relationship that was confirmed in recent days with the soccer player Rodrigo de Paul. The midfielder, who plays for Atlético de Madrid, ended his relationship with Camila Homs, mother of his two children (Francesca and Bautista) and is now dating the renowned artist Tini Stoessel.

Tini was the girlfriend of Sebastián Yatra, a Colombian composer and singer, but the relationship ended some time ago. Now, his name and that of De Paul are in the crosshairs, as there is speculation about the possible infidelity of the footballer to his ex-partner, although they have already finished.

For weeks it was an open secret, but now it has been confirmed: the singer Tini Stoessel and the soccer player Rodrigo De Paul are living a torrid romance in Ibiza and now the photos that prove it have been leaked.

The images were revealed in the last broadcast of LAM (America), where the panelist Yanina Latorre traced a chronology of the relationship. According to her, the Atlético de Madrid midfielder “fell out of love” last year with Camila Homs, mother of her children and her partner for 11 years.

In this context, he said that De Paul and Tini began following each other on Instagram in October 2021, where they had low-key exchanges, since the singer “is very afraid of the quilombo (problems)”.

In a note with LAM, Camila Homs referred to her current situation with de Paul, and expressed: “With Rodrigo we are fine, cordial, for the good of our children.” Next, the mobilero asked her what she thought about the bond with Tini, and she stressed: “I’m not going to talk about that subject”, and about the separation she stressed: “Of course it’s a difficult situation, a difficult moment for me, but I have nothing more to say about that.”

