Rodrigo de Paul slaps Lionel Messi during training

After the slap both players were smiling, at this point Leandro Paredes pulled De Paul away while smiling at the situation.

According to Spanish news agency Mundo Deportivo, De Paul said, “Are you stupid, Leo? to the seven-time Ballon d’Or.

De Paul and Messi are an integral part of the Argentina team, which is preparing to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Scaloni’s team will first face Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday night, then Jamaica on Tuesday night.

Six days before the start of their World Cup campaign, Argentina will face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly match.

Argentina are in Group C of the World Cup, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. They will be the big favorites to win the group and qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Messi will hope to continue his recent fine international form at the World Cup, having won the Copa America in 2021 and the Finalissima in 2022.

Former France international Marcel Desailly has spoken about Messi’s chances at the World Cup during an interview with L’Equipe.

He said: “Messi remains an exceptional player, but he never made a World Cup like Maradona in 1986”.

“He is able to defy the elements if the opponent gives him space because he is a ‘killer’. But in a World Cup, there are no coincidences. You need continuity in performance and I don’t think a single individual can still hold a team and make the difference in an entire tournament. »

Messi has had a good start to the season with PSG. In 11 appearances in all competitions, the Argentine superstar has managed six goals and eight assists.