Rodrigo Ventocilla: the controversial death of a trans-Peruvian Harvard student after being detained by the police in Bali

image source, Courtesy of Harvard University.

Rodrigo Ventocilla had traveled to Bali to spend his honeymoon.

The young Peruvian Rodrigo Ventocilla died in police custody on the tourist island of Bali, Indonesia, on August 11.

Ventocilla, 32, a transgender activist and student at Harvard University in the US, was detained at Bali’s Denpasar-Ngurah airport on August 6.

According to a Bali Police spokesman, customs officers found suspicious items in his luggage and he was arrested for suspected drug possession.

He died five days later in the hospital to which the police had transferred him after he began to vomit, according to local media reports.

