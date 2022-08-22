Rodríguez and Avendaño take the carnival Julián López – El Sol de Hidalgo

Jorge Rodríguez and Griselda Avendaño were the winners of the “Julián López Iramatigue” athletic carnival, which was held at the Revolución Mexicana sports complex, in the state capital.

Avendaño was the one who had the most complicated ending, as it was an exciting closing, in which he surpassed Judith Mendoza, his closest pursuer, by a second. The third place went to Maribel Escamilla Jiménez.

In the men, the situation was calmer for Rodríguez, since he made a difference thanks to his 9:43 minutes. A minute later Omar Cervantes arrived, while the podium was closed by Jorge Luis Baños.

In the Master, Guadalupe Reyes Ramírez won the gold of the women’s category. In the men’s, Adrián Neri was the winner.

Ana María Romero finished in first place in the Veterans, with a huge difference over her pursuers. Isaac Samperio was the first in the same division, but in the men’s branch.

The event started with the victories of Emma Reséndiz Guerrero and Santiago Tapia Huitrón in the 3-4 year olds.

In addition, the complex also saw the triumph of Sofía Bautista and Héctor Neri in the 5-6 year old category.

In the 7-8 years, Vanessa Neri and Misael Tapia were the winners; meanwhile, Zoé López and Axel Olvera did the same in 9-10.

For 11-12, Emily Vaca was the winner in the women’s section, while Azael Cárdenas was the only one in the men’s category.

For 13-14 Kali Olvera took the win, the same situation as Axel Barrera. Special mention for Michelle Romero, who appeared in the test.