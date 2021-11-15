Rodriguez and the defense scare away Milan which wins again – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

Therefore, Olimpia Milano wins, overcoming Reggio Emilia 84-74 and winning the match on the eighth day of Serie A basketball. Victory number 8 for Ettore Messina’s team which confirms itself at the top of the standings.

84-74 Two out of two from Mitoglou to the free

82-74 Two out of two to free for Rodriguez who touches 22 personal points

80-74 Hopkins’ basket and Reggio returns to -6 with less than two minutes to play

80-72 Candi’s basket

80-70 Melli’s basket

78-70 Basket by Cinciarini

78-68 Triple of Datome and Milan at +10!

75-68 Rodriguez’s basket, absolute protagonist in this quarter

73-68 Diouf’s basket after a Shields lost ball

73-66 Triple by Rodriguez, who makes two out of two and brings Milan back to +7!

70-66 Triple from Rodriguez!

67-66 One out of two for Hopkins to the free

67-65 Olisevicius basket at the beginning of the last quarter

67-63 Biligha’s basket

65-63 Johnson’s basket

65-61 Triple from Daniels for Milan which extends a little

62-61 The additional free hit and the match was in complete balance

62-60 Hopkins basket and Reggio Emilia back to -2 and additional free

62-58 Two out of two free for Thompson Jr.

62-56 Crawford triple!

62-53 Another lost ball Reggio and Mitoglou scores the +9 Milan

60-53 Stolen ball and basket for Grant

58-53 Triple by Daniels and Milan riallunga!

55-53 Triple by Hopkins!

55-50 Triple from Datome after a series of errors on both sides

52-50 Triple of Hopkins!

52-47 Triple from Rodriguez!

49-47 Hopkins basket

The second half started at the Forum

49-45 Two out of two to free for Rodriguez

47-45 Candi’s basket

47-43 Two out of two to free for Rodriguez

45-43 Triple by Olisevicius and Reggio is again at -2!

45-40 Triple by Thompson Jr.!

45-37 Two out of two to free for Datome and Milan goes on +8

43-37 Reggio timeout in a second quarter per hour with a partial of 26-13

43-37 Triple of Datome!

40-37 Two out of two to free for Datome

38-37 Triple by Hopkins!

38-34 Mitoglou’s basket

36-34 Johnson’s basket

36-32 Datome misses the additional free, but Melli rebounds and scores

34-32 Datome’s basket, the first advantage of the match for the hosts

32-32 Two out of two to Mitoglou’s free throws and Milan draw

30-32 Triple of Datome!

27-32 Two out of two to free for Hopkins

27-30 Two out of two to free for Melli

25-30 Hopkins basket

25-28 Mitoglou’s basket

23-28 Two out of two to free for Olisevicius

23-26 The referees change their mind and make it normal for Grant

23-26 Unsportsmanlike foul by Grant himself

23-26 Two out of two to free for Grant and Milan back below

21-26 Datome’s basket

19-26 Olisevicius basket

19-24 Two out of two to free for Melli

17-24 Errors on both sides at the start of the second quarter

17-24 Diouf’s basket who is fouled and puts in the additional basket

17-21 Triple again by Daniels and Milan back to -4!

14-21 Dunk by Biligha

12-21 Olisevicius basket

12-19 Triple from Daniels, just entered the field

9-19 Triple by Candi and new +10 for Reggio!

9-16 Triple by Rodriguez and Milan trying to wake up

6-16 Mitoglou’s basket

4-16 Another triple from Reggio. It’s Johnson and guests at +12!

4-13 Call Messina timeout after a bad start in Milan

4-13 Triple by Hopkins!

4-10 Two out of two free for Olisevicius in a slow-paced match

4-8 Two out of two to free for Rodriguez

2-8 One out of two to free for Olisevicius

2-7 Three consecutive shooting errors for Milan, which started this match badly

2-7 Triple by Candi!

2-4 After the two errors from the line Melli scores

0-4 Reggio Emilia continues and scores with Johnson

0-2 First basket of the match signed by Olisevicius

0-0 Zero on two for Melli from the line

0-0 Two-handed ball won by Milan and immediately fouled by Melli

18.25 Teams on the field at the Assago Forum and ready for the duo ball.

18.20 At Reggio Emilia, however, there is the great ex, Andrea Cinciarini, who is currently the seasonal assistant with 9.8 winning passes per game in the championship. On the other hand, however, there is Konstantinos Mitoglou who is the top two-point scorer with 66.7% per game and 64.8% in shots in general.

18.15 Milan, however, is in a great moment of form and after the disappointment of the Super Cup final, lost to Virtus Bologna, between the championship and the Euroleague has won 15 victories out of the 16 matches played and is unbeaten at the Forum.

18.10 On the other hand, Reggio Emilia is looking for an external bang to relaunch itself in the standings, where it is currently thirteenth, but with six teams paired a victory would make Cinciarini and his companions make an important leap.

18.05 Ettore Messina’s team arrives at the appointment with a score of 7-0 which means first solo position in the standings which, however, will be confirmed again this evening given the knockout of Brindisi at home with Trento.

18.00 Good evening everyone for the live live of Olimpia Milano-Reggio Emilia, match valid as the eighth day of the 2021-22 Serie A basketball.

Good afternoon to all OA Sport readers, and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Serie A match between the A | X Armani Exchange Milano and the Unahotels Reggio Emilia, valid for the eighth round of the tournament.

Olimpia Milano which is still unbeaten in Serie A and which, above all, arrives at the appointment after the sensational performance staged in Instabul against Fenerbahce. A defense that granted only 3 points in the first quarter and which is the trademark of Ettore Messina’s team also in the league (only 70 points on average granted), which will aim to limit the attack of the Emilians as much as possible today.

On the other hand, however, there is Reggio Emilia which is thirteenth in the standings, with only six points won so far. Unahotels which, however, is the fourth best attack in the league and will be faced with a fascinating challenge with the Milanese defense, while the Emilians concede an average of 11 points more than in Milan.

The match between Olimpia Milano and Reggio Emilia will start at 18:30. Have fun with OA Sport LIVE LIVE!

