Rodríguez: Community colleges in the post-COVID economy

As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every aspect of our society and economy continues to face unprecedented changes in the way they operate. This includes higher education and the workforce, where the post-COVID economy is causing employers to reconsider how to recruit new talent at the scale needed to remain competitive.

As a nation, we find ourselves in the midst of a labor paradox: Millions of people remain unemployed, but employers are struggling to fill many of the most in-demand positions. Even as employers look to fill open positions, skills gaps persist in many sectors. Community colleges, with their focus on workforce development, open access missions, and dedication to reskilling and upskilling workers, are uniquely positioned to benefit both employers and individuals seeking work as we seek to return to pre-pandemic employment levels.

I have previously written about how the pandemic has caused higher education institutions to reevaluate how they use technology and create curriculum around the changing needs and wants of students. It is equally important to ensure that our programs are developed with the needs of employers and the demands of the 21st century workplace in mind.

Early indications are that the post-COVID economy will put more emphasis on practical skills and specific certification and training than on earning a degree. In fact, a recent study by Georgetown University’s Center for Education and the Workforce found that even before the pandemic, a growing number of people without a bachelor’s degree (23% of those with some college and no bachelor’s and 28% with an associate’s degree) earned more than most graduates.

In some fields, such as the skilled construction trades, a shortage of skilled workers and high wages are creating a great opportunity for students to learn a valuable skill that can result in immediate employment in living wage jobs.

A survey last fall by the Associated General Contractors of America found that 89% of contractors reported difficulty finding skilled workers for the jobs they had available. Many of these positions require only an associate’s degree, or less, often just a short-term certificate.

As employers in a variety of fields seek highly qualified individuals to meet their most pressing needs, community colleges are valuable partners. Our colleges are very responsive to the needs of the local workforce, often working directly with major employers, who regularly serve on program advisory boards where they can provide direct feedback to colleges on how to closely align curriculum with labor market needs.

In addition, community college students possess many of the soft skills employers most often look for in new hires. In addition to the technical skills and knowledge required to fill many positions, community college students are more likely than their college counterparts to have families and already be employed while completing their education. Balancing school, work, and family requires the same time management, organization, critical thinking, and leadership skills needed to be successful in the workplace.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our society and economy, it is anticipated that the workplace paradox will persist for at least the near future. In the months and years ahead, community colleges and employers must seize this opportunity to work together and build new pathways that meet the needs of workers and those seeking to employ them.

San José Spotlight columnist Raúl Rodríguez is interim chancellor of the San Jose-Evergreen Community College district, which operates San Jose City College, Evergreen Valley College, Milpitas College Extension and the Community College Center for Economic Mobility. His columns appear every first Wednesday of the month. He can be contacted at [correo electrónico protegido]