Rodríguez Elizondo and Vía Constitucional a la Revolución: “We have to refound the political parties” | the-interview-of-tomas-mosciatti

The lawyer and academic from the University of Chile, José Rodríguez Elizondo, premiered his most recent book called Vía Constitucional a la Revolución, a text that reviews the current national history, since the social outbreak of October 18, 2019.

In a new interview with Tomás Mosciatti, the professor of International Relations gives us his perspective on the current situation Chile is facing in terms of politics, multinationality and security, ahead of the September 4 plebiscite.

Chile between the explosion, plurinationality and the plebiscite

José Rodríguez Elizondo compares the current political situation with that of the Unidad Popular government in the 1970s. “I see that a crisis structurally comparable to that of Allende is developing in Chile. The worst problem with that government was not the right-wing opposition, it was its political parties.”

“The structure of the conflict today is within the political groupings of the Government”he added.

In addition, regarding the current political coalitions, he points out: “In the current mandate I do not discern where the equivalents to the institutionalist communist radicals of that time are, I do not see leaders within the Communist Party”

“We are acting backwards. The law and the constitution are generating the facts. Instead of refounding the country, we have to refound the political parties”plot.

“I am a contemporary of star politicians in all parties, on the right and the left. The students of my time went to Congress to listen to speeches. Today I don’t think it would occur to them,” he noted.

Position of political figures regarding the plebiscite

Regarding the position of former presidential leaders, the professional argues: “Eduardo Frei was very clear in his style, I bet from the beginning that he was going to be for rejection.” For Ricardo Lagos he said: “I know him from college and he was always a striking figure. I think the good thing is that he is preparing a climate of relaxation for after the plebiscite”.

“At these junctures you have to opt for the least bad, or approve or reject. The merit is that we have to agree on day 5, whoever wins, “she stressed.

Meanwhile, regarding Michelle Bachelet, she indicates that: “I cannot share her decision for approval, as a former UN official I am clear about it.”

“We would never have thought in the UN that leaders of political parties were general secretaries,” he said.

Constitutional Convention and Plurinationality

“The convention had no organization and therefore the only organized politicians were this kind of alliance between the Communist Party and the indigenous conventionalists. That does not represent the country politically speaking.”

On the matter of plurinationality in the proposal for a new constitution, Rodríguez Elizondo is emphatic in pointing out that it is due to a historical debt with the indigenous communities in terms of social and political matters. “Indigenous peoples are a huge force in all countries. Here comes the indigenist revolutionism and that is what I am developing, to see what it consists of and who manages it”.

“I understand the ideological enthusiasm. They have become engrossed in this new process of refoundation with plurinationality. The peoples have managed to remedy what the republic could not do, which was to expose them in the Constitution”he pointed.

An important aspect that the lawyer wanted to address was the impact that the fragmentation of the State could cause in the other countries of the region. It should be noted that Ecuador and Bolivia are the only countries that incorporate elements of plurinationality in their charters.

Government and plebiscite

To close, the professor from the University of Chile gives us his impression regarding the head of state, Gabriel Boric. “A president must teach the country a lesson as a responsible, democratic and representative ruler, putting himself against a vast range of his supporters and there comes the main feature of structural similarity with the time of Allende.”

“I recognize the ability to move from one phase to another as any good politician does. You have to know that you have to keep the country within the democratic cause, otherwise criminal violence expands in a way like the one we are experiencing”he emphasized.

To conclude, he referred to the current national panorama in terms of public security. “What is happening in Chile is putting us in a dramatic option. We see whether or not a system of representative democracy is maintained and whether the current politicians can lead it.

Vía Constitucional a la Revolución is available for sale in the main bookstores in the country.

