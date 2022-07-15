Rodriguez vs. Ortega, reserved forecast in the main event of UFC Long Island on ESPN KNOCKOUT by STAR +

The emotions do not stop in the octagon of ESPN KNOCKOUTwhen this Saturday, July 16, the Mexican Yair Rodriguez and the Mexican-American brian ortega collide for a world championship opportunity in the Featherweight division, where streaking rules Alexander Volkanovski.

Rodriguez comes from falling with Max Holloway Y Ortega against the champion Volkanovski, so the pressure will not be low for these gladiators who are looking to relaunch their career with a resounding victory. They will also be accompanied by duels between Michelle Waterson versus amanda lemos Y Li Jingliand in view of Muslim Salikhov.

Andres Bermudez, Yvette Hernandez Y Gaston ‘Tonga’ Reyno will be waiting for you for a memorable day at the UFC Long Island in ESPN KNOCKOUT by Star+. Everyone is invited!

Fight card for the UFC Long Island, from the UBS Arena in New York, Saturday, July 16



preliminaries // Live

Star+ 11:00 CH

Star+ Y ESPN4 // 12:00 URU – 11:00 BOL/PAR/VEN – 10:00 COL/ECU/PER

Ricky Simón (USA/Mexico) vs. Jack Shore (Wales)

Punahele Soriano (USA) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Bill Algeo (USA) vs. Herbert Burns (Brazil)

Dustin Jacoby (USA) vs. Da-Un Jung (South Korea)

Dwight Grant (USA) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (USA)

Jessica Penne (USA) vs. Emily Ducote (USA)

———————–#UFCxStarPlus———————-



Stellar //Live

Star+ 14:00 CHI

Star+ Y ESPN4 // 15:00 URU – 14:00 BOL/PAR/VEN – 13:00 COL/ECU/PER

Brian Ortega (USA/Mexico) vs. Yair Rodríguez (Mexico)

Michelle Waterson (USA/Thailand) vs. Amanda Lemos (Brazil)

Li Jingliang (China) vs. Muslim Salikhov (Russia)

Matt Schnell (USA) vs. Su Mudearji (China)

Shane Burgos (USA) vs. Charles Jourdain (Canada)

Lauren Murphy (USA) vs. Miesha Tate (USA)

