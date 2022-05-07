Rodrygo confesses that Benzema offered him the penalty and why he refused to kick it against City
2022-05-06
Rodrygo Goes recused the real Madrid with his double Manchester City when the tie was dying. The Brazilian came on as a substitute to score the goals that sent the game into extra time.
Mbappé’s mother confirms that Madrid is the first option
Already in the extension, Karim Benzema He was in charge of turning the score around and getting the Whites into the Champions League grand final. However, the French wanted Rodrygo He kicked the penalty to score his triplet, but he refused and left everything in the hands of the captain.
The refusal did not come because he was nervous or in doubt. He simply believed that it was best that Benzemawho trains these shots a lot and is having a spectacular season, had the chance to live another moment of glory.
”Karim asked me if I wanted to shoot the penalty there, to score the hat-trick. But I know that he always trains and always takes penalties. And of course, with the season he is doing, it was the least I could do. ‘No, you have to shoot, Karim’. He has scored the goal and we are in the final”, revealed the young attacker in dialogue with RMTV.
PSG figure surprises by revealing that he would like to go to Real Madrid
Thanks to both of Rodrygo and the penalty well executed by Benzemathe real Madrid advanced to their fifth Champions League final in the last eight years.
The merengue team established itself in 2014 and then won three in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The whites will face the Liverpool with the intention of raising the desired 14 in Paris, on May 28.