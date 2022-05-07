Rodrygo confesses that Benzema offered him the penalty and why he refused to kick it against City

2022-05-06

Rodrygo Goes recused the real Madrid with his double Manchester City when the tie was dying. The Brazilian came on as a substitute to score the goals that sent the game into extra time.

Already in the extension, Karim Benzema He was in charge of turning the score around and getting the Whites into the Champions League grand final. However, the French wanted Rodrygo He kicked the penalty to score his triplet, but he refused and left everything in the hands of the captain.

The refusal did not come because he was nervous or in doubt. He simply believed that it was best that Benzemawho trains these shots a lot and is having a spectacular season, had the chance to live another moment of glory.