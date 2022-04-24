Rodrygo: “Those of us who played with Benzema know that he is much better”

The Real Madrid player, Rodrygo Goes, has been gaining a place in Ancelotti’s eleven based on good performances. In the Champions League, where he scored in the second leg against Chelsea, he has scored three goals and provided two assists, asserting himself after a start to the season in which his aim was lacking. He spoke about this competition and the match against Manchester City in an interview on Realmadrid TV.

Semi-final against Manchester City: “They are a very difficult opponent. We know how they play and that they are very good. If they are in the semifinals of the Champions League it is because they are very good and City even more so because of the way they play, with possession. We expect a match very difficult and we have to continue playing as we are doing and try to get through”.

Comeback against PSG: “I remember the first game against PSG, when we lost there in the last minute. It was tough and we were a bit discouraged, but as time went by we gained confidence that we could come from behind. Then I remember the magical night at the Bernabéu. The fans He was with us and we started by losing the game, but then we came back and it was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve experienced in football. Nobody knows how to explain it. Only football can provide it and only Real Madrid can do this”.

Tie against Chelsea: “Against Chelsea I remember that we were 0-3 at the Bernabéu and the coach called me and Marcelo too. We were talking before entering the field that we had to do something to change the game and so that it didn’t end like that. It was going to be hard, but I knew that at some point I could help my team. I came in and in a few minutes I scored a goal that gave us confidence and made us grow in the game”.

Career in Champions: “It was a difficult road, but we are having a good season. We went through difficulties, but we knew how to suffer in all of them and we won many games. In the Group Stage we made our debut against Inter and I scored the goal in the San Siro. The first ones to go by because of how well we were doing things. That’s what happened and then there were a lot of difficult games against PSG, Chelsea and now too”.

His performance in the Champions League: “It’s a very special competition and any player likes to play it. It’s a competition in which I have something and I almost always score or give an assist. It’s a special competition and I hope to continue helping my team”.

Reason for team results: “The key is that we always fight for each other. If one is not well, they have another to help and if we are together we are much stronger. We all understand it and that is why we are having a great season. If we continue like this, I think we can conquer many things. Playing for Real Madrid I learned, from the players who were already here and from the fans, that you always have to fight until the end. There are games that we are losing and we are a bit downcast, but we look at the shirt we wear and We fought until the end. That’s how we came back from many games. You always have to work hard, and then the reward comes”.

Benzema: “On the pitch he is even better. People see from the outside that he is very good, but those of us who play with him know that he is much better. He always advises me and talks to me about what I can do to help him or he can do to help me.” me. It’s a pleasure to play with him.”

Ancelotti: “He is a very important person for me and he always helps me. He talks to me and knows about my quality, ability and speed. He tries to get the best out of me every day in every game and training session so that I am better and better for him.” team”.