ROG Swift 42 “and 48” OLED gaming monitors announced with HDMI 2.1 at CES 2022 – Nerd4.life

Asus announced two gaming monitor really very interesting, within its ROG Swift series, both with displays OLED and HDMI 2.1 and with measures of 42 and 48 inches, which make them a cross between real TVs and PC devices.

It is about ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ, the 42-inch variant, and ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ as for the larger 48-inch display.

Both monitors are 4K with 10-bit color space, which makes the color gamut richer and more faithful to reality, and both have compatibility with HDMI 2.1, which is particularly useful even when using them with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Asus’ new ROG Swift OLED monitors at CES 2022

The support for the technology in question guarantees a maximum of 48 GB of bandwidth and various features such as fixed-rate link (FRL), all in addition to 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB hub.

In addition to 4K, both monitors achieve 120 Hz and a refresh of 0.1 ms (declared) that should make them particularly suitable for gaming, there is also a particular micro-texture coating that should make them particularly poorly reflective compared to other OLED displays.

A peculiarity of the monitors is also a custom cooling system that should guarantee the maintenance of low temperatures even in the presence of significant luminance peaks.

Front view of the new ASUS ROG Swift OLED

There is still no precise information on release dates and prices, so we are waiting for information.