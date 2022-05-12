ROG Zephyrus M16: a team with power for gaming and the professional world

ROG Zephyrus M16 Photo: Courtesy

If you are looking for a computer that combines power, portability and design, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 It is a great alternative, not only because it incorporates a large part of the most recent technological developments in laptops, but also because its configurations make it perfect for gaming and professional activities.

Design

From the outset this is a team that draws attention for its design. It has a robust chassis that is 35.5 centimeters wide, 24.3 centimeters long and 1.99 centimeters thick. Although it is not the thinnest device on the market, its dimensions are more than acceptable for users who want to transport it from one place to another. Added to this is its 1.9 kilogram weight, which does not make it such a cumbersome element when traveling.

Although later we will see the configurations of its performance, keep in mind that for everything that this equipment offers, its dimensions and weight are more than outstanding, so we consider this to be one of the aspects to highlight.

The touch experience with the palms is very smooth, and this is achieved thanks to a coating that also minimizes the stains generated by fingerprints. As a faithful representative of the gaming line, its upper part has a colorful and attractive design, but at the same time discreet. Asus has defined it as “prismatic brightness”, which is nothing more than micro-perforations that, when in contact with light, change hue.

Although this is a sober touch, which reinforces the idea that it is a versatile device that can go from a gaming environment to a professional one, we do believe that Asus could have made a more interesting bet, since in previous installments it has surprised with attractive designs that use led lights, and that can even be customized by the user.

We also liked its keyboard, which is quite intuitive for typing and offers a comfortable experience. It is not so noisy and, as a self-respecting gaming computer, it incorporates a backlight that changes colors. We liked that color transitions and lighting can be customized.

Another attractive aspect in its design, which we have also seen in other competing equipment, is the so-called 180-degree ErgoLift, which is nothing more than the possibility that the screen can be opened completely and be at the same level as the keyboard. This is positive, since it offers a wide variety of viewing angles to the user, which is quite positive in video viewing scenarios or video game games.

Screen

And since we are talking about the screen, the monitor of this equipment is one of the aspects that stands out the most. Not only because it reaches a screen-to-body ratio of 94%, but also because its 16-inch display offers a quite remarkable immersive experience, with defined colors, good contrasts, and high levels of illumination.

The technology it uses is QHD, which also incorporates a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which makes it an attractive option for the gaming public. As if that weren’t enough, it’s Pantone Validated, which means it displays a full color spectrum (an eye-catching feature for those who work with photo and video editing).

Performance

Whoever decides on this team will not struggle for performance, as this is another of the jewels in his crown. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 has an eleventh generation Intel Core i9 processor, which is added to an Nvidia DDR 4-3,200 graphics card, as well as internal storage of up to 2 Terabytes.

This means that the user will be able to run the most demanding video games on the market and not experience graphics, fluidity or overheating problems. We tried it with some included in the Xbox Game Pass and the experience was outstanding.

However, at times its cooling system became quite noisy (we also experienced uncomfortable overheating with the computer resting on our legs), which broke the gaming experience. Also, the battery in these scenarios discharges very quickly. Both things are understandable, since achieving such performance requires a considerable demand for resources, however, it is still one of the things to improve in future installments.

Due to its ample internal storage space, and the powerful graphics card that it incorporates, this equipment also performs well in the use of programs that usually require extensive processing power, such as those for editing audio, images, and video. Also for streaming tasks, a task that is gaining more and more prominence due to the growing popularity of platforms like Twitch, which are also often used by the gaming public to connect with their communities.

Refrigeration

Although we did not find this to be one of its most favorable points, it is still true that Asus made a special investment in this section. Its design, for example, is designed for air circulation, since in the upper part of the base of the equipment there are slits that allow hot air to escape.

For the more technical, Asus incorporates in this equipment a liquid metal Grizzly thermal compound, 84-blade Arc Flow fans, a custom 2.0 anti-dust system and a complete 6 heat pipe coverage.

Audio

As it is a team designed for a gamer public, this is an option that should not disappoint. And in fact, it doesn’t. The experience it offers is quite immersive, and this is achieved thanks to the integration of six speakers and two force-canceling woofers.

In addition, the quality of the audio that the equipment receives, that is, its microphone, makes it quite competitive in the market, since it incorporates one with 3D technology, that is, it is cardioid and omnidirectional (it captures sounds that come from the front, back and sides of the computer, and configures them so that when they are heard, the experience of how the sound comes from different directions is felt in the headphones).

Although professional gamers and streamers often purchase additional peripherals (accessories) for this, the person who wants to use the native microphone of this equipment will have a system that promises quality.

what can improve

The commitment that the ROG line has been making to make its equipment more compact and lighter is applauded. However, we believe that they still have work to do in incorporating an even quieter cooling system that prevents the equipment from reaching high temperatures when demanding tasks are carried out.

The price is another aspect that (although it is understood by the features it offers) does make more than one think about whether it is better to invest in a good desktop computer, and continue using a lower-end computer for portable tasks. In Colombia, it is around $8,500.00 (VAT included).

For the rest, we can say that its battery is 90W, with a fast charge that allows it to supply half of it in approximately 30 minutes. This is enough to play video for 10 hours continuously (we tested it and it did stay on for more than a working day), in addition to incorporating Wi Fi 6, a new technology that increases internet connection speeds and that, according to experts, it will be compatible with the deployment of the 5G network.

In ports it is not short either: 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack; 1x HDMI 2.0b; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery; 1x RJ45 LAN port; 1x card reader (microSD); 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 support; DisplayPort™ / power delivery.

If we go back five or six years ago, the evolution that laptops designed for a gamer public have had is impressive. This recent bet from Asus stands out because its design also allows it to function well in professional settings. The future challenges of this entire industry is to make them lighter and more compact, while being affordable for a large part of the population.

