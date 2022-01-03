Rogan Malone: ​​The Interview That Exposes Media Connections

A few days after being deleted from twitter the learned Robert Malone, a disputed researcher who took part in the discoveries related to mRNA vaccines, but very critical of their current use against covid-19, goes to Joe Rogan’s program, and grants him a full interview.

Here are some excerpts, at the end of which we will offer you the complete video, which lasts three hours!

Let’s start with his suspension from social networks. The reason for his cancellation from Twitter would have been the fact that he would have promoted the “Vaccination hesitation”, that is, the distrust of vaccines. Malone simply replies that, without discussion, there is no question of informed consent. Now the discussion is actively prevented.

Dr. Malone discusses his suspension from both LinkedIn and Twitter for the crime of promoting “vaccine hesitancy.” He argues that if the risks are not discussed, informed consent is not possible. “Informed consent is not only not happening, it’s being actively blocked.” pic.twitter.com/cSWSA5S0bh – The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) December 31, 2021

Indeed, if there is no “devil’s advocate”, someone who takes a dissenting position, we cannot speak of informed consent. There is only a kind of little choir which is propagating, not information. The conscience of the people who sign the consents is therefore clipped and canceled. Can we call this correct?

Then we talk about an article that appeared last summer in the well-known US magazine The Atlantic, funded by Facebook and Johnson & Johnson that harshly attacked Robert Malone claiming that he was a disseminator of disinformation:

“Three days before this thing came out, the reporter – previously published on“ Woke ”issues on the subject of higher education. It is clearly in someone’s service. And they explicitly say that the article was funded by the Robert Boyd Johnson Foundation and the Zuckerberg-Chan Foundation.

…

He was totally obsessed. ‘Robert, why are you saying these things? You must have some financial incentive. There must be some reason why you are doing this ‘- and I told him repeatedly,’ because it is the right thing to do.‘

I think I am the only one who has been deeply involved in the development of this technology, who has no financial interest in it. For me, the reason is that what is happening is not right. It is destroying my profession. It is destroying the practice of medicine all over the world … I am a vaccine expert. I’ve spent 30 years developing vaccines. A huge amount of studies to learn how to do it and what the rules are. And as for me, am I personally offended to see my discipline being destroyed for no good reason other than, apparently, financial incentives and – I don’t know – political coverage?“

Dr. Robert Malone provides Joe Rogan the details behind the Atlantic attack article that Facebook and Johnson & Johnson funded. As a creator of the mRNA tech, why is he speaking out? Dr. Malone responds: “Because it’s the right thing to do”. Good boy! pic.twitter.com/rCzo5RlPZC – Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

There is also talk of the US government’s response to Covid, and Rogan’s point of view is very harsh: “Our government is out of control“”And I’m lawless. They completely ignore bioethics. They completely ignore federal law. They broke all the rules I know, which I have been trained for years and years and years to follow. These obligations on an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont report. They are absolutely illegal and they don’t care“.

On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone indicts our government’s response to covid “They are lawless. They completely disregard bio-ethics. They’ve broken all the rules that I know, that I’ve been trained on for years “. pic.twitter.com/mxG7phVhIJ – Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) January 1, 2022

This is the full interview. Have a good listening



