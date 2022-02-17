Rogelio Funes Mori. They filter fight with customs at the airport

multimedia

willie gonzalezin its Commentary on the news dayrevealed that Rayados striker, Rogelio Funes Mori, would have been dissatisfied with the customs upon arrival at Monterrey International Airport from Abu Dhabi after arriving with hisopen luggage and have to pay more.

“They tell me from customs that when he arrived in Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori brought over luggage. Brought items that were easily over $500. They tell me that the Argentine insulted the customs officers. He was dissatisfied with paying more.

“Supposedly he told a young lady the worst rudeness. To another customs He said that Mexico is the worst. I’m not surprised. Funes Mori has always been a very rude person”, expressed the commentator of RG La Deportiva.

Willie assures that the attacker had to pay 10 thousand 300 pesos more. Later a member of the club had to arrive to take him away since the ‘Twin’ was very upset.

The driver also assures that the directive will speak this Thursday with the footballer to really know what happened, toAlthough they are surprised that they have not handcuffed him nor taken to jail.

‘La Pandilla’ arrived early on Friday, February 11 after their failure in the Club World Cup. The team arrived without wanting to give statements and in the midst of protests by some albiazules followers.

FUNES DID NOT GO BLANK IN THE MUNDIALITO

Funes Mori went blank against Egypt’s Al-Ahly in the Quarter-Finals. However, he was able to get on the scoresheet against Al-Jazira of the United Arab Emirates in the team’s 3-1 win to claim fifth place.

THEY ALREADY THINK OF THE LEAGUE

Although most of the fans ask for the dismissal of the Javier Aguirrethe board supported “Vasco” and now they are 100 percent focused on Liga MX.

This Friday, the royal team will face the super leader Puebla with the obligation to get the three points to give joy to the fans again.

