Rogelio Funes Mori would celebrate “crazily” if he scored against Argentina

Rogelio Funes Moristriker of Monterey which has been one of the essentials for Gerardo Martino since receiving his naturalized letter in June 2021, he stated that he will celebrate big in case he manages to score against Argentina in the World Cup.

“(I would celebrate) wildly, no doubt. First it would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup. As I say, they are feelings, dreams that I have proposed and everything will depend on me. I would celebrate the goal with all my heart“, commented the Twin in an interview for Fox Sports.

“They are things that happen in lifetoday we played Argentina and it will be a very nice match”, added Funes Mori, who was born in the city of Mendoza, although due to the hazards of life it was in Mexico where he was finally part of a representative.

Due to muscle injury, the gunner was not called for the last FIFA date where El Tri qualified for Qatar 2022, although he knows that he has a good chance of getting into Tata’s list, a fact that calls him to redouble efforts.

“The tie was difficult for us, but sometimes playing well or badly we get the results. The group is prepared for that, perhaps we have already passed the pressure of qualifying for the World Cup. Nice things are coming, the dream of every player is to play the World Cuply you have to work to fight for a position on the list,” he deepened.

Mexico will face Argentina on November 26 at Education City in the city of Rayán.