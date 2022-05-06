Roger Espinoza confesses his sadness over Platense’s relegation and reveals if he will come to retire in Honduras

2022-05-06

The descent of Platense It has caused great pain in the fans of Puerto Cortés that maintains the hope of an invitation to the first division to maintain the category that they have lost on the field. One of those who regrets the sporting situation of the shark is Roger Spinoza, one of the outstanding legionnaires in recent years and who is currently giving his last brushstrokes in football with the Sporting Kansas of the MLS. The 35-year veteran midfielder has spoken with TEN and he has referred to this decline of the city team that saw him born and has assured that “it is unfortunate, very sad. I have been aware of the whole situation, the players in the end focused and gave everything, a great effort was made, but they did not adjust and with it a historic Honduran club was relegated. I am optimistic that the league will increase its affiliates to 12 teams, hopefully that will happen and if not, we will have to work very hard to return to the first division”, said the Buenos Aires native who emigrated to USA.

“It didn’t bother me at all (the relegation), I could see that the players gave everything. I know that Platense It is a club that is not considered one of the greats, that does not have many financial resources, very large teams have been relegated in top-level leagues worldwide and that is part of football. I am sad, this team is 100% the reason why I play soccer, I grew up watching them in first class and I was excited to play in the team from my city, I had the privilege of growing up watching a modest club, with great players who qualified to the world,” recalled the porteño. Of those figures that were part of the history of Platense, which ones did you admire? “There are endless players who wore the shirt that inspired me, to mention a few: the Panamanian Ricardo James, Abel Rodríguez, Rambo de León, Edgar Álvarez, Juan Manuel Cárcamo, the brothers Robel and Roberto Bernárdez, historical footballers like Anthony Laing, Domingo Drummond, the same Costly with whom I shared in the national team, I did not know most of them, but I always followed in their footsteps and wanted to be like them. I hope Platense returns, as a club we have contributed a lot to national football”.