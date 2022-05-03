Roger Federer is like a little boy

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has revealed that he likes to sing while driving in his car, even though singing is not his greatest strength. Federer recently starred alongside Hollywood star Anne Hathaway in a Switzerland Tourism advertisement.

This week, Federer posted behind-the-scenes footage as he and Hathaway shot a commercial. One of the questions Hathaway asked Federer was what he listens to when he’s on a road trip.

“I sing in the car when I travel, but badly. I like to listen to Queen, Bon Jovi, Roxette, a Swedish group,” said Federer. “The Backstreet Boys, because why not? I think it’s a song to sing.

A bit of Britney Spears [también]I remember teaching my children.” This week, Federer’s supporters have received some great news, as the Swiss has been confirmed as a participant in Basel.

Just before Federer signed up for Basel, Marcos Baghdatis spoke of Federer’s greatness. If you remember correctly, Baghdatis reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2006 Australian Open. Baghdatis was enjoying a great Australian Open, but he had no answer for Federer in the final.

“Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated the tour for over a decade and a half, not to mention the great Andy Murray. In my day, to win a Slam, you had to beat at least one or two of these monsters.”

Roger Federer will play the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer’s future in the sport has long been a topic of conversation as the Swiss superstar remains untouched by injury.

“Roger is an optimist, he has positive energy, young children. Of course, he has two goals: first, to fix his knee so that he can then have a normal life with his children. That is a great motivation,” Clarey said.

“And secondly… well, people have been asking Roger since 2009, when he won the French Open, when he was going to retire. He is immune to it. His role models are people like Laver, Rosewall or Agassi.

I don’t think he likes coming back just for the Laver Cup. Maybe he will, but I don’t think that’s what he wants,” he said. “At the end of the day, he’s someone who enjoys playing tennis, who enjoys feeling the ball on the racket.

And he loves the competition.” Christopher Clarey recalled a time when Federer was reluctant for the author to publish his address and how he suddenly became protective of his family’s privacy.

“I was on a trip with him in Argentina, that was in 2012. It was a great conversation until suddenly I said something about Lenzerheide. Then he stopped and clearly stated: Don’t write where I live!

That was interesting because it was such an abrupt change. Roger wants to protect his private life, and he’s done a great job. He is happy to answer any questions, to talk about the game. But when it comes to this area, he’s more sensitive,” Clarey added.