Roger Federer joins Anne Hathaway in creative tourism ad

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer teamed up with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway to film a tourist spot about his native country. In the ad, Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, plays the title role alongside Hathaway.

As Federer and Hathaway team up to create an advertisement for Switzerland Tourism, the commercial ends with a statement: “Anne and Roger learned the hard way that no one outshines the Swiss Grand Tour.”

In a second Instagram post, Federer wrote: “BTS with @annehathaway working on our ‘masterpiece’ It’s been fun.” This was the second time Federer has appeared in an advertisement for Switzerland Tourism.

Previously, the Swiss tennis great starred alongside Robert de Niro in the “No Drama” ad.

Federer returns to the gym

This week, Federer shared a positive update on his recovery by posting a training photo on Instagram and captioning it: “Rehab is great.”

Federer, 40, underwent a third knee operation last August. Although nothing is official yet, Federer is expected to return sometime in the 2022 season.

In his annual report, Federer confirmed that he plans to make his comeback “After many months of battling injuries, my return to the tour in March, after my first operation, motivated and energized me to continue my tennis career.

I am grateful for every minute I was able to spend with my fans and my tennis family on the court. My experience in Doha showed me that my path as an elite athlete is not over yet. The progress I make each day reinforces my conviction that I will be healthy and strong enough to return to the tennis court at the highest level,” Federer wrote in his annual report.

Federer will miss the entire clay court season and likely won’t be ready for Wimbledon. Federer has signed up to play the Laver Cup, which takes place in September.