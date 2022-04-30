Roger Federer reveals what music he likes to listen to

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has revealed that he likes to sing while driving in his car even though singing is not his greatest strength. Federer recently starred alongside Hollywood star Anne Hathaway in a Swiss Tourism advertisement.

This week, Federer posted behind-the-scenes footage as he and Hathaway shot a commercial. One of the questions Hathaway asked Federer was what he listens to when he’s on a road trip.

“I sing in the car when I travel, but badly. I like to listen to Queen, Bon Jovi, Roxette, a Swedish group,” said Federer. “The Backstreet Boys, because why not? I think that’s a song to sing.

A bit of Britney Spears [también]I remember teaching my children”

Federer signs up for Basel

This week, Federer’s fans have received great news, as the Swiss has been confirmed as a participant in Basel.

Just before Federer signed up for Basel, Marcos Baghdatis spoke of Federer’s greatness. If you remember correctly, Baghdatis reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2006 Australian Open. Baghdatis was enjoying a great Australian Open, but he had no answer for Federer in the final.

“Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated the tour for over a decade and a half, not to mention the great Andy Murray. In my day, to win a Slam, you had to beat at least one or two of these monsters.

There were a lot of talented guys who could have won a Major. We think of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gaël Monfils, Kei Nishikori, David Ferrer and Tomas Berdych, while Marin Cilic managed to seize the opportunity from him at the 2014 US Open.

The players I have mentioned have not been able to win a single Grand Slam because of the big three. Murray himself has lost a lot of semi-finals and finals against them,” Baghdatis said during his appearance on the Tennis.com podcast.